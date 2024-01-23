HTC announces big winter sale on Vive VR headsets

HTC Vive headsets were among the first virual reality devices to captivate the public consciousness, during the VR revival of the late 2010s. We remember heady days spent strolling around in Walkabout Mini Golf, and some heroic-feeling moments playing Superhot.

They were top-notch from the start – but HTC headsets have come a long way since then, with new models including the Vive XR Elite and the Vive Pro 2 now offering superior resolution and a host of experiential upgrades.

If you're looking to pick up one of these higher-spec Vive headsets, now would be a smart time to buy, as HTC is currently offering discounts of up to £400 on premium models.

The HTC 'Big Winter Offers' launched on January 22 – much later than most of the biggest January sales happening at the moment. The deals are scheduled to finish later, too, with HTC discounts available until February 18.

Savings up to £400 on HTC Vive headsets

There are only two products among HTC Vive's Winter Offers, but these happen to be two of the brand's highest-spec VR devices.

The Vive XR Elite is currently available with a saving of £300, bringing the headset's price down to £999 (usually £1,299).

A best-of-both-worlds device, the Vive XR Elite can be used for both PCVR experiences (when connected to a suitably souped-up PC) and for standalone XR sessions.

Meanwhile, the HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit virtual reality system is discounted by an impressive £400, bringing its price down to £999 (usually £1,399).

This powerful VR kit is built for PCVR experiences, which rely on a compatible computer (not included). It features 5k resolution, a 120-degree field-of-view and a 120Hz refresh rate – all of which combine to make the virtual feel a little bit closer to reality.

Where to find discounts on HTC Vive VR headsets

A few different retailers are expected to add HTC Vive discounts to their sales this January, including:

So, if the discounted HTC product you're looking for is sold out at one retailer, it could be worthwhile to check the other options.

To find out about the games, apps and other experiences available via HTC Vive devices, head over to VIVEPORT.

