HTC teases a potential 'Viverse' phone launch for June 28th

Earlier this year HTC outlined its answer to Facebook's metaverse with Viverse, allowing you socialize, hold meetings and more in VR. Later on at Mobile World Congress, the company said it would launch a high-end smartphone with some kind of metaverse feature. Now, HTC has teased a launch date for that device on Twitter with an image showing a phone shape and HTC's Viverse logo.

It's likely to offer an AR/VR experience via HTC's open-source Viverse. That metaverse platform lets you chat with others via VRChat, hold business meetings in Engage, collaborate in Vive Sync, watch "holographic" VR concerts and more. It's also expected to offer integration with the Vive Flow VR headset.

It may also have some blockchain features like HTC's Exodus phone from several years back, though it's not clear if there's much overlap with crypto and VR fans. It'll reportedly partner in Taiwan with Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and FarEasTone, according an earlier report from Focus Taiwan. HTC will reveal more details about the device on June 28th.