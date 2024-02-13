HTeaO proposes two locations near Orlando

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Fort Worth, Texas-based chain known for iced tea wants to open in the Orlando region.

HTeaO on its website lists a drive-thru coming soon at 914 N 14th Street in Leesburg. In addition, the City of Winter Garden Development Review Committee on Feb. 14 also will discuss the feasibility of a potential location at 13150 W. Colonial Drive.

The chain has more than 25 varieties of flavored iced tea, and also serves hot tea along with both hot and iced coffee drinks. The locations — which have a drive-thru — also sell iced tea by the gallon.

