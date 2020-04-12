Update: Hua Hong Semiconductor (HKG:1347) Stock Gained 43% In The Last Three Years

While Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (HKG:1347) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 29% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 43%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Hua Hong Semiconductor was able to grow its EPS at 0.4% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Hua Hong Semiconductor's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Hua Hong Semiconductor's TSR of 52% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Hua Hong Semiconductor shareholders did even worse, losing 18%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hua Hong Semiconductor you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

