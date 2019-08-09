Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (HKG:2552): The Best Of Both Worlds

I've been keeping an eye on Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (HKG:2552) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 2552 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Hua Medicine (Shanghai) here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than 2552, with its expected earnings growth of 71%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an equally impressive top-line expansion over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. 2552's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that 2552 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at 2552's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

For Hua Medicine (Shanghai), I've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

