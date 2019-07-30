Is Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited’s (HKG:816) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Huadian Fuxin Energy:

0.054 = CN¥4.8b ÷ (CN¥108b - CN¥18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Huadian Fuxin Energy has an ROCE of 5.4%.

Is Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE appears to be around the 6.5% average of the Renewable Energy industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:816 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Huadian Fuxin Energy.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Huadian Fuxin Energy has total liabilities of CN¥18b and total assets of CN¥108b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Huadian Fuxin Energy's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.