Huadian Fuxin Energy (HKG:816) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Huadian Fuxin Energy's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Huadian Fuxin Energy had CN¥61.0b of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥71.1b a year prior. However, it does have CN¥2.80b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥58.2b.

A Look At Huadian Fuxin Energy's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Huadian Fuxin Energy had liabilities of CN¥20.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥52.1b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥2.80b in cash and CN¥8.05b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥61.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥10.6b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Huadian Fuxin Energy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.9 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8 hit our confidence in Huadian Fuxin Energy like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. However, one redeeming factor is that Huadian Fuxin Energy grew its EBIT at 12% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Huadian Fuxin Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.