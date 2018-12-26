Has Huan Yue Interactive Holdings Limited (HKG:505) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Understanding how Huan Yue Interactive Holdings Limited (HKG:505) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Huan Yue Interactive Holdings is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its electrical industry peers.

How Did 505’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

505’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of CN¥109m has increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 48%, indicating the rate at which 505 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s examine what’s going on with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Huan Yue Interactive Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.5% exceeds the HK Electrical industry of 4.8%, indicating Huan Yue Interactive Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Huan Yue Interactive Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 20%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 143% to 67% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Huan Yue Interactive Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

