Huarong Repays Offshore Bond With Help From State-Owned Bank

Huarong Repays Offshore Bond With Help From State-Owned Bank
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. repaid an offshore bond maturing Tuesday with funds provided by the nation’s largest state-owned bank, people familiar with the matter said, a sign that Chinese lenders are heeding government calls to support the embattled distressed-debt manager.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s Singapore branch gave Huarong a loan to help the company repay its S$600 million ($452 million) bond due April 27, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The support comes after China’s financial regulator asked banks to extend loans to Huarong by at least six months to help the company refinance debt, the people said. While news outlets including REDD have previously reported aspects of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s guidance, investors have been looking for clues as to whether it would apply to offshore debt.

Huarong’s offshore bonds tumbled this month after the company missed a deadline to report earnings, fueling speculation of a looming debt restructuring that has roiled credit markets across Asia. With more than $20 billion of offshore notes outstanding -- including $3.7 billion due this year -- Huarong is one of China’s most prolific borrowers in international markets. It’s also majority-owned by the country’s finance ministry, making it a closely watched proxy of the government’s willingness to backstop the liabilities of state-owned companies.

The lack of clarity around Beijing’s support led Fitch Ratings to cut its credit rating on Huarong by three levels on Monday, a day after the company said it would miss a second deadline to report its annual results at the end of April. Huarong’s dollar bonds due 2022 were indicated slightly higher on Wednesday, with the 3.75% note up 0.2 cent to 81.1 cents on the dollar. The 4.5% perpetual bond was at 65.2 cents, down about 0.2 cent, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

ICBC declined to comment. The CBIRC and Huarong didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Huarong units said earlier Tuesday that they repaid the Singapore dollar bond along with 960 million yuan ($148 million) of debt also maturing April 27.

Click here for more on Huarong’s debt maturities.

While support from banks may help Huarong avoid a near-term default, it’s unclear whether Chinese authorities have decided on a plan to resolve the company’s longer-term challenges. Regulators have been largely silent on the issue, saying only that Huarong is operating normally and has ample liquidity.

Outlines of plans under consideration have emerged in bits and pieces via people familiar with discussions at Huarong and within China’s government.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Huarong has drafted an overhaul proposal that would see it offload unprofitable and non-core businesses while avoiding the need for a debt restructuring, though the plan would require approval from Chinese regulators.

Authorities are also said to be mulling a proposal to shift more than 100 billion yuan of assets from Huarong to a unit of China’s central bank. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is considering transferring its ownership stake to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that has more experience resolving debt risks.

Huarong, the nation’s largest distressed-debt manager, has financed itself primarily with bank loans and bond issuance. Its borrowings from onshore banks and financial institutions amounted to 766 billion yuan as of June 30, more than double its total bonds and notes outstanding. About 440 billion yuan of its loans are due within a year, according to its 2020 semi-annual report.

Much of that cash is ultimately funneled back into state-run banks via Huarong’s purchases of non-performing loans -- an arrangement that helps the banks clean up their balance sheets and may add to their incentives to keep Huarong operating smoothly.

Chinese banks disposed of a record 3 trillion yuan of NPLs last year, nearly a third more than in 2019. The CBIRC said this month that banks should tackle even more soured credit in 2021.

(Updates with indicative bond prices in fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell 1% of Aramco to ‘Leading’ Foreign Peer

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state-controlled oil giant Aramco to a foreign company, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in an interview with a local TV station.The kingdom could also announce a secondary offering of shares in the company within the next two years, he said.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” the Crown Prince said. “This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides,” he said, adding it’s a very large nation. The prince has already taken steps many thought would never occur with the 2019 initial public offering of Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange.That deal raised about $30 billion for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to plow into new investments abroad and economic diversification projects at home. He’s previously said that the government may look to sell further shares in the company to the public.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Mess Shows China Needs U.S.-Style Financial Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Drama around the future of one of China’s biggest bad-debt managers is highlighting the urgent need for the country to simplify oversight of its financial system.As investors looked for clarity over a possible restructuring of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co., the issue was made more complex by the number of government agencies involved.There’s the finance ministry, which is the company’s majority shareholder. It may sell its stake to the sovereign wealth fund, thereby transferring responsibility, according to a Bloomberg News report. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has its say as a top watchdog, and has asked banks to extend loans to China Huarong by at least six months, another report said. The central bank, which is considering taking on some assets, is required to step in as part of its mandate to maintain overall financial stability.Above them there’s the Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He -- a key adviser to President Xi Jinping. There are signs the influential body will expand its remit and increase oversight of local financial institutions.The CBIRC is the only agency to have publicly commented on China Huarong, though regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s fate, people familiar with the matter have said.How China handles the growing challenges to its financial system is becoming more relevant to global markets. With unprecedented capital inflows and wider access for Chinese money to invest overseas, it’s never been more important for Beijing to strengthen its regulation in a transparent way.Central bank Deputy Governor Liu Guiping urged reforms in a detailed article in March. China’s has “scattered” financial rules and could learn from the set-up in the U.S., which has the Dodd-Frank Act, and other major economies that overhauled their financial regulations in recent decades, he wrote. Liu’s main takeaway: China needs a coordinated financial stability law.Liu submitted the proposal to the National People’s Congress and suggested introducing the legislation “as soon as possible when conditions are ripe.” Completion of such legislation may take three to five years, according to Yang Zhaoquan, a partner at Beijing Weinuo Lawfirm.“Risky incidents have emerged one after another, harming the marketplace and damaging financial and social stability,” said Yang. “This calls urgently for more powerful legal tools.”For a government obsessed with control, the Communist Party’s oversight of its $54 trillion financial system -- which includes the world’s largest banking industry -- looks disjointed. A lack of oversight allowed companies like China Huarong to dabble in risky businesses, and meant that others like Ant Group Co. grew far too influential.When China started to experiment with market-oriented reforms in the late 1970s, the People’s Bank of China was the only authority responsible for managing and overseeing the financial system.The subsequent economic boom led to the creation of multiple commercial banks, insurers and brokerages, prompting the government to set up separate watchdogs for each industry and relieve the PBOC from day-to-day oversight. First came a securities regulator in 1992, followed by an insurance regulator in 1998 and a dedicated banking regulator in 2003.China dealt with the 2008 global financial crisis with an impromptu plan reliant on debt, resulting in the bloated financial system the country has today. Fueled by asset management products and peer-to-peer lending, shadow banking assets grew to $10 trillion in the decade that followed. The market was a lifeline for cash-strapped Chinese companies with no access to regular bank loans.But then came the crackdown on financial risk. Since Xi made deleveraging a top priority in 2017, China has given more power to the PBOC and increased efforts to consolidate its many regulatory bodies by merging the banking and insurance watchdogs. Chinese banks may still have 3 trillion yuan ($463 billion) in legacy wealth-management products to clean up before an end-2021 deadline, according to S&P Global Ratings.The country’s rapid integration with the global financial system means a bolder strategy is needed to strengthen its patchwork of rules and regulations.“China used to be closed off,” said Liu Feng, chief economist at China Galaxy Securities Co. “But now, foreign capital is flowing in and our capital is going out, and that requires our law and regulation to match that of other countries.”(Adds latest on regulator guidance to third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Bonds Slump as Fitch Cut Overshadows April Repayments

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. bonds dropped after a three-level downgrade by Fitch Ratings overshadowed the embattled distressed-debt manager’s repayment of local and offshore notes due on Tuesday.Fitch cut Huarong to BBB from A, becoming the first of the big three international ratings firms to downgrade the state-owned company after it missed a deadline to release 2020 results by March 31. The firm’s financial leasing unit rating was also reduced three notches, to BBB-. Speculation that Huarong may restructure its debt has jolted credit markets across Asia, with Chinese officials and Huarong itself offering little guidance about the company’s fate.The downgrade added to selling pressure on Huarong’s bonds even as the company has continued to meet near-term liabilities. Huarong units repaid 960 million yuan of bonds and S$600 million of offshore debt maturing Tuesday, according to company statements. Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 2.3 cents on the dollar to 79.5 cents as of 3:30 p.m. in Hong Kong while its 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 8.9 cents to 61.8 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.The lack of transparency over government support for Huarong may hamper the company’s ability to refinance its debt in offshore markets, Fitch said. The firm lowered its rating on Huarong’s senior unsecured perpetual notes to BB+ from A-, and retained a negative outlook on both the perpetual notes and Huarong as a whole.The cut to junk territory for the perpetuals underscores how quickly perceptions of Huarong have changed. After trading near par for much of the past few years, the company’s dollar bonds have plunged this month as investors questioned assumptions about Chinese government backing that have underpinned the creditworthiness of state-owned borrowers for decades. Huarong, which is controlled by China’s finance ministry, is among the nation’s most systemically important companies outside its state-owned banks.“The government may continue to have a high incentive to provide extraordinary support, considering China Huarong’s policy role and the potential contagion risk for the refinancing of similar policy-driven GREs, but Fitch believes timely indication of support has not yet materialized,” the ratings firm said in a statement on Monday. There is “increasing uncertainty over the company’s liquidity, particularly its offshore funding,” Fitch added.Huarong has some $23.3 billion in outstanding offshore debt, $4.2 billion of which matures through the end of this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The drama surrounding the company has effectively shut it out from overseas public debt markets and prompted scrutiny over the issuer’s maturity schedule as investors search for any possible signs of tightening liquidity at the firm.On Sunday, Huarong announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 results by the end of this month -- missing another deadline from Hong Kong’s stock exchange and prompting a fresh selloff in the company’s bonds. The firm released a brief statement in Chinese, mostly reiterating previous statements. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the stock exchange, where Huarong shares had been trading before their start-of-month suspension.Huarong is also under review for a potential downgrade at Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.(Adds Huarong’s financial leasing unit downgrade in second paragraph, updates bond prices in third paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to lowest investment grade in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Camtek Stock Near Later-Stage Entry With Earnings Due

    Camtek is near a possible buy point ahead of its next quarterly earnings report, expected on Apr. 28.

  • UK imposes sanctions on Russians, South Africa's Guptas in first use of anti-corruption law

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on 14 Russians, on the Gupta family of South African businessmen and on officials accused of aiding Central American drugs cartels, in the first use of a new power to fight human rights abuses and corruption abroad. Britain's new Magnitsky act, like a similar law enacted in the United States, is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison in Russia after accusing Russian officials of a massive tax fraud.

  • Service Upgrade: Tanger Partners With Fillogic

    The New York-based Fillogic plans to have about 30 tech-enabled distribution hubs operating at shopping centers in cities across America this year.

  • BP Lures Investors With Share Buybacks After Trading Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc set out to win back shareholders after a difficult year, saying it will begin share buybacks after “exceptional” natural gas trading buoyed earnings.The gesture, which was flagged earlier this month, is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the company since it cut its dividend by half last year. After lagging its European peers for much of 2020, BP re-jigged its priorities to put boosting shareholder returns ahead of other goals.“It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a Bloomberg television interview on Tuesday. “It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.”BP shares rose as much as 3.6% and were trading 1.2% higher to 300.20 pence at 8:48 a.m. in London.The London-based company’s buybacks will begin at a modest pace, with $500 million of repurchases in the second quarter to offset dilution from the vesting of employee share awards. BP said it will return at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders this year, of which it generated $1.7 billion in the first quarter. It will outline these plans when it publishes its next earnings.“The message is clear: buybacks are up and running almost a year early,” Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd. analyst Oswald Clint wrote in a research note. Bernstein estimates a further $1.5 billion to $2 billion of buybacks could be possible later this year.BP’s first-quarter adjusted net income rebounded to $2.63 billion, up from $791 million a year earlier, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. It was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance,” according to the statement. BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.“We were well positioned for colder-than-normal weather in the U.S. and in Asia,” Looney said, referring to the Texas freeze in February, and adding the company also profited when a cold snap hit Asia in January, sending liquefied natural gas prices to a record high. The company’s buyback plans don’t depend on trading results, he said.The gas and low-carbon energy segment, where BP reflects its trading results for the fuel, reported underlying profit before interest and tax of $2.27 billion in the first quarter, up from $154 million in the fourth quarter and $847 million a year earlier.BP has identified the expertise of its traders, who buy and sell large volumes of fossil fuels every day, as a key way to boost returns as it transitions to selling more renewable electricity. The company is investing in electric car charging networks in Europe and seeking permission to become a retail electricity provider to homes and businesses in several U.S. states.Net debt was $33.31 billion at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35 billion as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.“We generated around $11 billion of cash inflow in the first quarter, enabling us to reach our $35 billion net debt target significantly ahead of plan,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in the statement.(Updates share moves, add Bernstein quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man fatally shot another in the leg during attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

    The man was charged with capital murder.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Fort Worth father on the run after being accused of abandoning kids before fatal fire

    Jerome Anderson is accused of leaving his three children alone in an apartment that caught fire. One child died.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Fact check exposes bogus story that migrants shelter gave out Kamala Harris’ book to kids

    Contrary to conservative media reports, no one is handing out the vice president’s book at a migrant children’s shelter in Long Beach, California

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

    It’s the latest example of aggressive federal civil rights enforcement under the Biden administration