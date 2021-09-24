Huawei 2021 smartphone revenue to drop by at least $30-40 billion - rotating chairman

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen on a cell phone screen in their store at Vina del Mar
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technology will see revenue from its smartphone business drop by at least $30-40 billion this year as the company continues to grapple with U.S. restrictions on its supply chain, its rotating chairman Eric Xu said.

While the firm has been "getting used to U.S. sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

Xu said his "biggest hope" for the company is that it will still exist in five to ten years.

While China's efforts to develop its semiconductor industry have shown "quite encouraging results", addressing Huawei's supply chain challenges will take a long time, he said.

The company has been looking for new areas for growth such as 5G and AI-based infrastructure upgrades to airports and mines. China will be a world leader in applying 5G technology in the next few years, Xu said.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan healthcare on 'brink of collapse': WHO

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Geneva on Thursday after a visit to Afghanistan.He said that cases of polio in infants, which was close to be eradicated in the country, could make a reappearance.The United Nations urged the world earlier this month to raise $606 million for Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger are spiralling since the Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up.

  • Biden’s presidency is already showing signs of fizzling out

    The president is taking hits from all sides — even his gargantuan infrastructure plan faces some Democratic opposition.

  • Russian vaccine tourism catches on after Sputnik V hits WHO snag

    Russian travel agencies are selling package tours for Russians to receive foreign COVID-19 vaccines abroad amid frustration among some Russians that their domestically produced vaccines have not been approved internationally. Russia has not registered any foreign-made vaccines for use. It has approved four domestically produced vaccines including the two-dose Sputnik V. None of Russia's shots are approved by the World Health Organisation or European Union.

  • United employees sue the airline over exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as the company announces 97% of workers have gotten the shot

    United was the fist major US airline to require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to keep working.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • The owner of a Texas taco restaurant that closed down in the labor shortage says larger companies poached his staff with $5,000 pay rises

    Taco Crush had just three kitchen staff left when it closed, its owner told Insider. He said job applicants didn't show up for interviews.

  • FedEx says it's rerouting more than 600,000 packages a day because it can't find enough staff to process them

    A FedEx hub in Portland, Oregon, was down 35% of the staff it needed to handle normal volume, and was diverting a quarter of packages, the COO said.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • 5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

    Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

    Singer says she wants her father, Jamie, suspended from her conservatorship by September 29th, so she can freely negotiate a prenup with fiancé Sam Asghari

  • Google files writ against Indian antitrust watchdog following report leak

    Google on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the leak of a damning confidential report detailing the watchdog's interim fact-finding in an antitrust probe. The report, which Google has yet to formally receive or review, said the American giant had abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world’s second-largest internet market. The Indian antitrust watchdog began its probe into Google's alleged abuse of Android in the country two years ago.

  • Wormhole 2.0 ETH-SOL bridge latest in cross-chain boom

    The Solana network’s leading interoperability protocol – Wormhole 2.0 – has officially launched a cross-chain bridge between Solana and Ethereum (ETH). The bridge will enable the transfer of digital assets between ERC-20 and SPL blockchains.

  • China is finally ready to test out its state crude oil reserves

    China is selling its first ever batch of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve tomorrow (Sep. 24). This is the “coming of age of China’s [strategic petroleum reserve],” said Michal Meidan, director of the China energy program at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies in London. “What’s happening on Friday is a test, the first test, of China’s SPR mechanisms…China has never done an SPR release before.”

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Gas Crisis Threatens Europe With Heatless, Meatless Winter—and a Slower Recovery

    A shortage of natural gas in Europe has caused prices to spiral triggering a raft of knock-on effects, including the risk of food shortages and energy providers going under. The problem is likely to spread to the rest of Europe in the coming months, and threaten the nascent economic recovery, business analysts have begun to warn. Two fertilizer plants in the U.K. have been forced to shut down because of the higher wholesale gas prices.

  • Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Boeing Co raised its forecast slightly on Thursday for China's aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country's quick rebound from COVID-19 and future growth in its budget airline sector and e-commerce. The 1.2% increase contrasted with the 6.3% growth Boeing forecast last year, which made China a bright spot in the aviation market at the height of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide. Earlier this month, Boeing revised up long-term forecasts for global airplane demand on the back of a strong recovery in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.