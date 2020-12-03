Huawei Announces AppsUP 2020 Winners in Asia-Pacific

Developers compete for prize pool worth USD 400,000 and be crowned winners in respective categories through innovating and integrating app with HMS Core

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) officially announced the Asia Pacific winners of the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest (AppsUP 2020) today, with twenty outstanding apps across the region receiving rewards from a prize pool worth USD 400,000 across five award categories.

The AppsUP 2020 contest aims to inspire global developers to leverage HMS Core open capabilities to create innovative apps, and bringing smart life services to Huawei device users in over 170 countries and regions. Judged by a panel of regional industry experts, the top 20 winners of "Best App", "Best Game", "Honourable Award", as well as in special categories for "Most Socially Impactful App" and "Most Popular App" in the region won a total of USD 200,000 in cash prizes and USD 200,000 in HUAWEI Cloud resources.

"On behalf of HMS, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winners of AppsUP 2020. We are glad to see more local and budding developers join the HMS ecosystem through the contest and bring in locally relevant, essential app services to Huawei users. These apps span across multiple categories including healthcare, finance, utility, entertainment and social media, bringing us one step closer in building an all-scenario mobile experience for all," said Shane Shan, Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Consumer Cloud Service.

The winners for the "Best App", "Best Game" and "Honourable Award" were reviewed and judged based on their social value, business value, design and user experience, and innovativeness. As for the "Most Popular App" award category, the winning app was determined by the most number of votes via a public online voting segment.

Meanwhile, the "Most Socially Impactful App" awards recognise apps that benefit society at large. This includes enriching individual users' lives or facilitating industry-wide development across various fields such as healthcare, environmental sustainability, and social lifestyle. The winners of this category include:

  • GStep (Vietnam): a health tracking app that encourages conscious healthy lifestyle. The app also incorporated the social community feature to connect like-minded health and fitness enthusiasts;

  • Nestia (Singapore): a one-stop city lifestyle app for Singaporeans. The app combines route planning, property renting, mobile top-up, umbrella-sharing service and more for users to manage their daily necessities in one place; and

  • Spick & Span (Philippines): a casual arcade game that seeks to raise environmental awareness amongst players to clean up the world.

"HMS' goal is to nurture a long-term, sustainable relationship with our app partners. The contestants and winners of AppsUP 2020 will be provided with the opportunity to leverage Huawei's branding and marketing channels to reach the millions of HUAWEI AppGallery users. Moving forward, we will also continue to strengthen our commitment on growing the Huawei Developer community through continuous investment in the HMS Core open capabilities and resources such as providing local technical support, workshops and more," added Shan.

List of AppsUP 2020 APAC's winners (in alphabetical order)

Best App Award

App Name (Team Name,
Country)

Prize

- Bungkusit Rider (Bungkusit, Malaysia)

- Fave (Fave, Malaysia)

- USD 15,000 cash prize

- USD 15,000 HUAWEI Cloud Resource Voucher

- 95 Cloud Academy Credits

- Kumu (Kumu, Philippines)

- Learn Crafts and DIY Arts (Riafy
Technologies, India)

- SplitNow (StrongByte Studio,
Malaysia)

Best Game Award

App Name (Team Name,
Country)

Prize

- DinoMao - Real Claw Machine
Game (DinoMao, Singapore)

- Stick Battle Fight: Super Heroes
Warriors (ONEGAME STUDIO,
Vietnam)

- Torrac: Not Getting Along
(Mexiton Sdn Bhd, Malaysia)

- USD 15,000 cash prize

- USD 15,000 HUAWEI Cloud Resource Voucher

- 95 Cloud Academy Credits

Honourable Award

App Name (Team Name,
Country)

Prize

- Cake Recipes (Riafy
Technologies, India)

- Camy - Live Video Monitoring
Baby & Pet Monitor CCTV
(Camy Team, Belarus)

- Cookbook Recipes (Riafy
Technologies, India)
- Cut Slice Perfect: Good cut
(VnStart Cocos Game, Vietnam)

- Epic Cards Battle: Dragons
Rising (momoStorm
Entertainment, Singapore)

- GStep: Step Counter,
Pedometer & Running Tracker
(Eagle Team from Segu VN,
Vietnam)

- Investagrams (Investa,
Philippines)

- Malaysia Calendar (Yuno
Solutions, Malaysia)

- Money Manager 365 (Cyberiod,
Malaysia)

- Nestia (Nestia, Singapore)

- Niyay Dek-D (Dek-D Interactive,
Thailand)

- Spick & Span (Plus Points,
Philippines)

- USD 2,500 cash prize

- USD 2,500 HUAWEI Cloud
Resource Voucher

- 95 Cloud Academy Credits

Additional Special
Awards – Most
Socially Impactful
App

App Name (Team Name,
Country)

Prize

- GStep: Step Counter,
Pedometer & Running Tracker
(Eagle Team from Segu VN,
Vietnam)

- Nestia (Nestia, Singapore)

- Spick & Span: Clean the World
(Plus Points, Philippines)

- USD 15,000 cash prize

- USD 15,000 HUAWEI Cloud Resource Voucher

- 95 Cloud Academy Credits

Additional Special
Awards – Most
Popular App

App Name & App Team

Prize

- Cake Recipes (Riafy
Technologies, India)

- USD 5,000 cash prize

- USD 5,000 HUAWEI Cloud Resource Voucher

- 95 Cloud Academy Credits

To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/AppsUP2020winners

