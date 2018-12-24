Huawei's smartphone shipments rise by a third in 2018 despite controversies

China's Huawei shipped a record 200 million smartphones in 2018, a third more than the previous year, despite criticism over the security of its telecoms equipment.

The high volumes were mainly driven by the popularity of its P20, Honor 10 and Mate 20 smartphones, according to the telecoms giant.

The 31-year-old company, pronounced “wah-way”, is the largest telecoms equipment manufacturer in the world and only began selling smartphones in 2009.

However, it quickly became a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, it overtook its rival Apple to become the world's second largest phone vendor.

Now only behind Samsung in the international smartphone market, Huawei said in a statement this week that it has gone from being “dismissed as a statistical 'other'” to being ranked in the top three phone manufacturer in the world.

It has enjoyed a rapid increase in smartphone shipments in the last five years. In 2010 the Chinese company sold 3 million smartphones in 2010, which rose to 153 million units in 2017.

The company's smartphone success comes as it faces mounting criticism from several national security agencies, including the UK and US, over the use of its telecoms equipment in national infrastructure.

Huawei, whose founder Ren Zhengfei is a former People’s Liberation Army officer, has been accused of posing a national security risk by US agencies, prompting the US, New Zealand and Australia to block its technology.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Fears around the company's telecoms equipment escalated earlier this month when its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Vancouver Airport.

Mrs Meng now faces extradition to the US and charges of conspiracy to defraud banks after Huawei allegedly skirted sanctions on selling products to Iran. A few days after her arrest, she was freed on bail following a hearing.

Additionally, the head of MI6, Alex Younger, said in a speech earlier this month that the UK government had to make “some decisions” about its continued use of Huawei technology.

“We need to decide the extent to which we are going to be comfortable with Chinese ownership of these technologies and these platforms in an environment where some of our allies have taken a very definite position,” he said.