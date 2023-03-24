Huawei Attempts Turnaround Since US Embargo Took Effect, Accomplishes Recognizable Success In Chip Designing
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd accomplished notable success in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nm technology.
Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, Reuters reports citing local journals.
Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating Chair Xu Zhijun said in a speech on February 28.
Huawei cooperated with domestic EDA companies to create the software, realizing the localization of EDA tools above 14-nm.
Huawei will also let partners and customers use the software.
Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS), and Siemens AG's (OTC: SIEGY) Mentor Graphics, dominate the EDA software market.
Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, succumbed to U.S. export controls in 2019.
When the U.S. imposed the restrictions, Huawei's chip design division lost access to software and updates to design low-node processors for its smartphones and access to advanced manufacturing tools at chip production fabs.
Chip design companies use EDA software to produce chip blueprints before commercializing them.
China earmarked over 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) in support package for its semiconductor industry to counter the U.S. embargo.
Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) focused on RISC-V chips to bypass the U.S. embargo.
RISC-V is an open-source technology that some analysts say is less susceptible to U.S. sanctions.
