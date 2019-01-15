Huawei boss Ren Zhengfei denies espionage allegations in rare public announcement

The Huawei chief executive said the company would not turn over

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has broken a lengthy silence to hit back at criticism levelled at the Chinese telecoms giant by western countries in recent months, claiming that the firm is not aiding Beijing in espionage.

Mr Ren, who has not spoken to the foreign press since 2015, said that his company has “never received any request from any government to provide improper information”.

The chief executive made the public appearance following the arrest of his daughter and Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver two months ago, who is alleged to have violated US sanctions on Iran.

Huawei is the world’s biggest provider of telecoms equipment and will be a key partner for companies working to build next-generation 5G mobile networks.

The company has come under fresh pressure after a Huawei executive arrested in Poland was accused of spying. Huawei has since sacked the employee.

The arrest comes after months of heightened scrutiny from the likes of the US, Australia, Japan and the UK, which have raised questions about the cyber security risks posed by the telecoms firm.

“I love my country, I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world,” Mr Ren told journalists in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

“I don’t see a close connection between my personal political beliefs and the businesses of Huawei.”

The Huawei boss doubled-down on his defense, saying that his company does not have regular contact with the political regime and would refuse any requests from the Chinese government for sensitive information.

Huawei has also found support from the Chinese government amid a backlash from western countries.

During a briefing in Beijing on Monday, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the allegations of security threats posed by Chinese companies were being used to suppress their growth in international markets.

“We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions toward Huawei and other Chinese companies, and create a fair, good and just environment for mutual investment and normal cooperation by both sides’ companies,” she said.

Ms Hua added that those using "security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict" Chinese company ties with other countries would be hurting their own interests.