Exclusive-Huawei CFO Meng expected to resolve U.S. charges in Brooklyn federal court - source

By Karen Freifeld and Kenneth Li

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is expected to appear virtually in federal court to resolve U.S. charges against, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Huawei was not immediately reachable for comment.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant that charged her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

She says she is innocent and has been fighting extradition to the United States from Canada. Meng is confined to Vancouver and monitored 24/7 by private security that she pays for as part of her bail agreement.

Judicial hearings in her extradition case wrapped up in August, with the date for a ruling to be set on Oct. 21.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Kenneth Li; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edward Tobin)