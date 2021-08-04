  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As Huawei CFO case enters final weeks, lawyer questions information in U.S. extradition request

Moira Warburton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Moira Warburton

VANCOUVER (Reuters) -Lawyers making a final push to convince a Canadian court not to recommend the extradition of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Wednesday called into question the reliability of information provided by the United States in its extradition request.

Meng has returned to a Canadian courtroom for the final weeks of her U.S. extradition hearings, as the legal proceedings running more than two years draw to a close.

Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, charging her with misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.

Meng, who has said she is innocent, has been fighting her extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver.

The hearings, expected to last until Aug. 20, will initially focus on the third part of her lawyers' arguments, specifically that U.S. prosecutors materially misrepresented the case against her in their extradition request to Canada.

On Wednesday, defense lawyer Mona Duckett told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in the British Columbia Supreme Court that there was no way for her to "know if the wool has been pulled over (her) eyes" by the United States in their request for Meng's extradition.

The defense has called the U.S. record of the case "manifestly unreliable," which Canadian prosecutors dispute.

After this stage is completed, hearings will then move to the remedy stage, which will address Meng's allegations that abuses of process occurred during her arrest. After that, a committal hearing, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence against Meng for her to stand trial, will take place.

A decision is widely expected in the autumn.

A spokesperson for Canada's Department of Justice said on Tuesday Meng will continue to be afforded a fair process in accordance with Canadian law.

Huawei said in a statement on Wednesday it "remains confident" in Meng's innocence, and added the company will continue to support her defense.

In the days following Meng's arrest, which immediately caused a chill in relations between Ottawa and Beijing, China detained two Canadians - Michael Spavor, a businessman, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat. Ottawa has repeatedly pressed Washington for help in pressuring China to release the men.

The context of the case has "changed significantly" since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January of this year, said Lynette Ong, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and expert on China.

Biden's return to more traditional modes of diplomacy means that Canada can rely on the United States to advocate for the two Canadians in ways it could not under former President Donald Trump, Ong said.

"Friends have to look out for each other's interests in the Biden era, which wasn't the case during Trump - it was very much a unilateral aggressive approach," Ong said.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in VancouverEditing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • International conference on Lebanon raises $370 million

    An international conference on Lebanon on Wednesday raised some $370 million in aid to meet the country's humanitarian needs, one year after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port, the French presidency said. The pledges, to be delivered over the next 12 months, go beyond the $357 million sought in the third global effort to show support for the Lebanese people, President Emmanuel Macron said at the virtual conference co-hosted by France and the United Nations. France will provide 100 millions euros ($118.6 million) in the coming months, Macron said.

  • Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

    The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal mostly to wealthier countries that have far outpaced the developing world in numbers of vaccinations. WHO officials say the science is unproven about whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was 'selective' in disclosure

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies argued in court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged her with fraud. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • Revealed: US to mandate vaccines for foreign tourists as White House makes first steps towards reopening

    Travel restrictions wouldn’t be lifted immediately though, given the rising

  • Israel fires back after 3 rockets launched from Lebanon

    Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory Wednesday and the army responded with sustained artillery fire, Israel's military said. The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon. Two rockets landed inside Israeli territory, the army said, adding that it fired artillery back into Lebanon.

  • Nigerian student shocked to see friend's body in anatomy class

    Nigerian students often dissect "unclaimed" bodies from mortuaries but some are victims of police violence.

  • Southeast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta

    Fresh outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery. A series of factory surveys this week showed business activity across most Southeast Asian economies fell sharply in July, a contrast to more resilient manufacturing economies in Northeast Asia and the West, where business growth has slowed but remained in expansion. The economic disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the virus have been made worse by slow progress in vaccinations in the region of 600 million people.

  • Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

    Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher. It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death mark at the end of May, and just over nine weeks to double it. The Health Ministry recorded 1,747 new deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 100,636.

  • Rep Devin Nunes Sues MSNBC for Defamation Over Rachel Maddow Remarks

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) sued NBCUniversal on Tuesday, claiming that primetime MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him. The suit specifically points to comments she made in a March 18 broadcast that the congressman refused to hand over to the FBI a package he had received from a suspected Russian agent. Nunes maintains that Maddow and her team were aware before the show aired that he had told other reporters he had already handed the package over to the FBI and claimed MSNBC didn’t reach out

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Newt Gingrich Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ on Fox

    Fox BusinessFormer House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared to fully subscribe to the racist “Great Replacement Theory” in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.In a conversation about Mexican immigrants traveling to the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and low job numbers, Gingrich claimed the immigrants did nothing to represent “traditional, classic Americans.”“The anti-American left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know n

  • Lawyers are trying to convince a judge to allow the Scottish government to investigate the Trump Organization under a 'McMafia' order, citing the New York criminal case

    A judge is weighing whether Scottish lawmakers or independent prosecutors have the ability to issue an "unexplained wealth order" to Trump's company.

  • Hijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved

    Oman on Wednesday identified the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess as the tanker involved in a hijacking which Britain's maritime trade agency earlier said was over. The statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre was the first official confirmation of Tuesday's incident in the Arabian Sea which maritime security sources had told Reuters involved suspected Iranian-backed forces. Iran denied any involvement.

  • Mary Trump Explains Why She Now Thinks Her Uncle May Run In 2024

    Two developments point to a comeback bid for the White House from Donald Trump, said the former president's niece.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • Jen Psaki said Biden would not try to influence the DOJ like Trump did, in a cutting response to a Fox News question

    Psaki said Biden did "something new" by allowing the Justice Department "to act independently on investigations."

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Trump-Era GDP Growth Was Worst Since Great Depression, Analysis Shows

    Ex-President Donald Trump was fixated on GDP during his time in office. Maybe he shouldn't have been.

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.