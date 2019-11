Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver

(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] lawyers have filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the company's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Huawei spokesman Benjamin Howes told Reuters in an email the extradition fails to meet Canadian standards of double criminality.

Meng, 47, was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC <HSBA.L> about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.





