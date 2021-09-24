Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

FILE PHOTO: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's court hearing in Vancouver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Moira Warburton
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Moira Warburton

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - After being stuck for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar Canadian house in a sought-after neighborhood in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou looks set to return home to China.

Like many top Chinese executives, Meng is a mysterious figure even in her home country, but the 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded.

Meng was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

On Friday, Meng reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her.

Under the deal, Meng will be released on personal recognizance bond, and the United States plans to drop its extradition request to Canada, which could pave the way for her to fly back to China.

Usually expressionless in public appearances since her arrest, Meng smiled broadly when she left her house on Friday to attend a court hearing conducted virtually between Vancouver and Brooklyn, New York, on her agreement with the United States.

A final decision about when Meng will be free to leave Canada was expected to be known after a separate Canadian court proceeding in Vancouver later on Friday.

Shortly after Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians, sentencing one this month to 11 years in prison for espionage, in a move Canadians assailed as retaliation.

Beijing has denied any connection between the arrests and Meng's case.

The detention of Meng, who takes her family name from her mother and has also used the English first names "Cathy" and "Sabrina," once again threw the spotlight on Huawei at a time of heightened global concerns over electronic security.

In dozens of court appearances over close to three years of hearings, Meng remained composed while her lawyers portrayed her as an innocent bystander caught up in a trade war between the United States and China. Canadian lawyers argued she was responsible for misleading HSBC and that any nuances of the case should be argued in a U.S. court.

For close to three years, Meng has been under loose house arrest in Vancouver. Under her bail terms, she has been permitted to roam the city during the day and return at night to her house in Shaughnessy, an upscale neighborhood in the Pacific coastal city. She is monitored 24/7 by private security, which she pays for as part of her plea deal.

Her husband, Liu Xiaozong, and the son and daughter they have together have been able to visit her during the pandemic. Meng has passed the time with oil painting, reading and work, according to an open letter to Huawei employees she wrote on the first anniversary of her arrest.

According to Huawei's website, Meng joined the company in 1993, obtained a master's degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1998, and rose through the ranks over the years, mostly holding financial roles.

She has held the positions of director of the international accounting department, CFO of Huawei Hong Kong, and president of the accounting management department, according to the website.

In her first media appearance before the Chinese press in 2013, Meng said she had first joined the company as a secretary "whose job was just to take calls."

In 2011 she was first named as a board member. Company insiders describe her as capable and hardworking.

While her brother, Meng Ping, as well as her father's younger brother and his current wife all work at Huawei and related companies, none has held such senior management roles.

Meng is widely seen by Huawei insiders as the likely successor to Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. Ren, 74, founded the Chinese telecommunications company in 1988 and, like his elder daughter Meng, has largely kept a low profile.

Much of Huawei's scrutiny stems from Ren's background with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), where he worked as a civilian engineer for nearly a decade until his departure in 1983, after helping to build its communications network.

Officials in some governments, particularly the United States, have voiced concern that his company is close to the Chinese military and government.

Huawei has repeatedly insisted Beijing has no influence over it.

At the time of Meng's arrest, Huawei's revenue was split equally between domestic and international revenue, half of which came from supplying equipment to telecoms carriers around the world.

But since then Western countries have distanced themselves from the Chinese tech giant. In 2019 Huawei was put on an export blacklist by then-U.S. President Donald Trump and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure, with the company selling off its budget smartphone unit to a consortium of agents and dealers in November 2020 to keep it alive.

The company's consumer sales now make up over half of its business, with 66% of revenue coming from China, according to its 2020 annual report.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Denny Thomas and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Murdaugh: FBI helping to investigate the many shootings and bizarre cases surrounding former lawyer

    ‘From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed,’ says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

  • Huawei CFO reaches deal with Justice Department

    Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou reached a deal with the Justice Department that resolves the criminal charges against her and could pave the way for her to return to China, AP reports. Why it matters: The deal settles a yearslong dispute involving the U.S., China and Canada, where Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, has remained since her arrest there in December 2018, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The Trump admini

  • Son charged with killing his parents, Lexington sheriff’s office says

    The couple had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

  • Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with US

    A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China and that concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. The deal with Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. It calls for the Justice Department to dismiss the case next December, or four years after her arrest, if she complies with certain conditions.

  • Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

    Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post.

  • The Latest: UN crowds return but still lag pre-COVID times

    The part-virtual, partly in-person U.N. General Assembly meeting is again drawing people to the world body’s headquarters a year after going remote because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 1,900 people entered the U.N. headquarters on Tuesday, the first day of the national speeches that form the meeting’s main event. No visitors are allowed, many events are being held virtually or partly so, and many U.N. staffers are working from home.

  • Democrats release full text of Biden's $3.5T reconciliation package

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday unveiled the full text of President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending package. Why it matters: Democrats are racing to finish negotiations and get the bill on the floor as soon as possible so Pelosi can fulfill her promises to both House centrists and progressives about the timing and sequencing of passing the party's dual infrastructure packages. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Susan Collins To Endorse Paul LePage For Another Term As Maine Governor

    The former governor known for his racist comments once called himself "Baby Trump."

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • 'Isn't this ludicrous?': Glitches, contradictions take the spotlight after first day of COVID-19 vaccine certificate in Ontario

    Ontarians share their thoughts on the first day of Ontario's proof of COVID-19 vaccination system.

  • Wolfgang Puck on restaurant industry staffing hurdle: ‘Wages are not the issue’

    Wolfgang Puck, Chef & Restaurateur, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CUT NYC’s new outdoor dining space 'The CUT Terrace' at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, outlook on staffing in the restaurant industry, and NYC”s vaccine mandate for restaurants.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to be freed in US deal

    The row over Meng Wanzhou's detention in 2018 strained China's relations with Canada and the US.

  • Huawei executive reaches plea deal in US court: report

    The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is expected to enter a plea deal in New York court Friday to resolve US charges that saw her detained in Canada for nearly three years, US media reported Friday.

  • China’s Crackdown on Celebrities Like Zhao Wei Is Growing Increasingly Far-Reaching

    The disappearance of beloved and sometimes controversial actor Zhao Wei epitomizes many aspects of the Chinese government’s campaign to tear down fandom, celebrity and the driving forces behind them. Zhao attained major stardom in the late 1990s with TV series “My Fair Princess,” starred as the leading lady in John Woo’s epic “Red Cliff” and […]

  • Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd death

    Out of money and lacking legal counsel, Derek Chauvin has appealed his convictions in the death of George Floyd.

  • Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

    China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said on Wednesday it had formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), less than a week after China submitted its application. China's Foreign Ministry said it opposed Taiwan "entering into any official treaty or organisation", and on Thursday Taiwan said China sent 24 military aircraft into the island's air defence zone, part of what Taipei says is an almost daily pattern of harassment.

  • West Virginia vaccination rates are much lower than state has reported

    A lot fewer West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than the government had previously reported, according to Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer.

  • US court order to house LA Skid Row homeless overturned

    A federal judge’s sweeping order requiring the city and county of Los Angeles to quickly shelter all homeless people living on downtown’s Skid Row was overturned Thursday by an appeals court that called it an abuse of judicial discretion. The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals found extensive error by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter, who is overseeing a major lawsuit about the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles. The appeals court found plaintiffs lacked standing to bring most of their claims in the lawsuit and that Carter based his preliminary injunction on claims and “novel legal theories” not made by the plaintiffs.

  • 10 Quirks You Never Noticed About TV Sitcom Homes

    This TV classic actually aired before The Brady Bunch, but when a toilet was deemed crucial to one episode's plot line, it got screen time. Only a quick peek at the tank was shown — definitely not the bowl.

  • Denzel Washington shines in teaser trailer for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

    Denzel Washington is tackling the William Shakespeare classic of Macbeth. Apple and A24 released a trailer for The Tragedy of […] The post Denzel Washington shines in teaser trailer for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ appeared first on TheGrio.