HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP goes global

US$200,000 in cash and US$200,000 in Huawei Cloud resources up for grabs in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP, launching on 30th June by Huawei Mobile Services.

In APAC, prizes in cash and Huawei Cloud resources totalling US$400,000 will be given out to Top 20 winners of Best App, Best Game, Honorable Award, as well as in special categories for Most Social Impact App and Most Popular App in the region. More

The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other talented developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life. Using the full suite of app development tools and resources available through HMS Core, the AppsUP contest provides a platform for developers in each of the five competition regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and China to showcase their skills and innovation.

The contest aims to inspire global developers to help users explore a better digital life through mobile apps. The winners of the contest will get the chance to have their apps promoted on HUAWEI AppGallery, making them accessible to hundreds of millions of HUAWEI device users from more than 170 countries and regions.

Prizes and wider benefits also include:

USD$1 million global funding by the Shining-Star Program to the five competition regions, in cash prizes in the following categories: Best App, Best Game, Most Social Impact App, Most Popular App, Honorable Award

global funding by the Shining-Star Program to the five competition regions, in cash prizes in the following categories: In APAC, a total prize pool of US$400,000 including US$200,000 in cash and US$200,000 in Huawei Cloud vouchers will be awarded to winners

including in cash and in vouchers will be awarded to winners Global media promotion opportunities

Priority access to Huawei Developers events, courses and certifications

Opportunity to compete on a global stage and showcase technical ability using leading HMS Core kits

Discussion with industry experts and AppsUP expert judging panel

To celebrate the launch of the contest, Huawei hosted a live virtual event on Tuesday 30th June to showcase what is in store for developers. The event marked the opening of the global contest including talks from Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, HMS Core experts, and developers of leading apps from AppGallery.

Zhang Ping’an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, delivered the keynote speech on the launch of the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest More







Commenting on the launch of the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP, Zhang Ping'an said: "The number of talented developers of HMS ecosystem is growing. The work that developers do is integral to so much of our daily life. Through the apps they create, they empower us to seamlessly navigate the world around us. At Huawei, we want to invite developers to join us in building a better future and turn their ideas into reality using HMS Core offered by Huawei Mobile Services."

Support for APAC developers in the form of HUAWEI Cloud vouchers[1] and online training workshops

The developers in the APAC region will be rendered Huawei Cloud vouchers that can be used to claim infrastructure services for computing, storage, network etc. Upon successful contest registration and identity verification, all developers will first receive Huawei Cloud voucher from a minimum value of US$200. Each team that completes the contest application with their app submission will also be awarded with an additional amount of US$4,000.