HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP goes global

US$200,000 in cash and US$200,000 in Huawei Cloud resources up for grabs in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP, launching on 30th June by Huawei Mobile Services.
The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other talented developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life. Using the full suite of app development tools and resources available through HMS Core, the AppsUP contest provides a platform for developers in each of the five competition regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and China to showcase their skills and innovation.
The contest aims to inspire global developers to help users explore a better digital life through mobile apps. The winners of the contest will get the chance to have their apps promoted on HUAWEI AppGallery, making them accessible to hundreds of millions of HUAWEI device users from more than 170 countries and regions.
Prizes and wider benefits also include:
- USD$1 million global funding by the Shining-Star Program to the five competition regions, in cash prizes in the following categories: Best App, Best Game, Most Social Impact App, Most Popular App, Honorable Award
- In APAC, a total prize pool of US$400,000 including US$200,000 in cash and US$200,000 in Huawei Cloud vouchers will be awarded to winners
- Global media promotion opportunities
- Priority access to Huawei Developers events, courses and certifications
- Opportunity to compete on a global stage and showcase technical ability using leading HMS Core kits
- Discussion with industry experts and AppsUP expert judging panel
To celebrate the launch of the contest, Huawei hosted a live virtual event on Tuesday 30th June to showcase what is in store for developers. The event marked the opening of the global contest including talks from Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, HMS Core experts, and developers of leading apps from AppGallery.
Commenting on the launch of the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP, Zhang Ping'an said: "The number of talented developers of HMS ecosystem is growing. The work that developers do is integral to so much of our daily life. Through the apps they create, they empower us to seamlessly navigate the world around us. At Huawei, we want to invite developers to join us in building a better future and turn their ideas into reality using HMS Core offered by Huawei Mobile Services."
Support for APAC developers in the form of HUAWEI Cloud vouchers[1] and online training workshops
The developers in the APAC region will be rendered Huawei Cloud vouchers that can be used to claim infrastructure services for computing, storage, network etc. Upon successful contest registration and identity verification, all developers will first receive Huawei Cloud voucher from a minimum value of US$200. Each team that completes the contest application with their app submission will also be awarded with an additional amount of US$4,000.
Developers who are new to Huawei Mobile Services can also look forward to online training workshops to learn how to integrate their apps with HMS Core Kits. They can simply register their interest via appsup.apac@huawei.com.
Prize pool worth US$400,000 in total for Top 20 APAC winners
In APAC, prizes in cash and Huawei Cloud resources totalling US$400,000 will be given out to Top 20 winners of Best App, Best Game, Honorable Award, as well as in special categories for Most Social Impact App and Most Popular App in the region.
Top 20 Prizes for APAC's AppsUP winners are as below:
|
APAC Prizes
|
Award Title
|
Number of Awards
|
USD/Per Team
|
Cash
|
HUAWEI Cloud Voucher
|
HUAWEI Cloud Academy Credits
|
Top 20
|
Best App
|
5
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
95
|
Best Game
|
3
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
95
|
Honorable Award
|
12
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
95
|
Additional Special Awards
|
Most Social Impact App
|
3
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
95
|
Most Popular App
|
1
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
95
APAC's Stellar Panel of Judges
The AppsUP contest will feature a panel of esteemed judges with a wealth of experience in the mobile app development industry. The judges for the APAC region are Johnson Lim, the President of Malaysia Mobile Technology Association (MMTA); Jonathan Defensor De Luzuriaga, the President of Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA); Pariwat Wongsamran, the Director of Startup Thailand; Richard Chua, the General Manager of IGG Singapore Pte Ltd; and Suresh Jayaraju, the Founder and CEO of Innovopod, India.
How to enter AppsUP
To enter, participants must register an account on the official contest website, http://bit.ly/AppsUP-APAC between 30th June and 30th August 2020 and sign up either as an individual or as a team of up to three members. All apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the contest official website before 18:00 (UTC+8) on 30th August 2020, where a panel of regional industry experts will score each entry on social value, business value, user experience and innovativeness.
From there, the Top 20 finalist apps in each region will be selected, and made available for the public to view and vote on the contest official website, and for download on HUAWEI AppGallery from 21st September, before the Finals reveal in 6th October.
To find out more, visit http://bit.ly/AppsUP-APAC.
