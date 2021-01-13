Huawei patent mentions use of Uighur-spotting tech

Leo Kelion - Technology desk editor
Huawei logo
Huawei logo

A Huawei patent has been brought to light for a system that identifies people who appear to be of Uighur origin among images of pedestrians.

The filing is one of several of its kind involving leading Chinese technology companies, discovered by a US research company and shared with BBC News.

Huawei had previously said none of its technologies was designed to identify ethnic groups.

It now plans to alter the patent.

Forced-labour camps

The company indicated this would involve asking the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) - the country's patent authority - for permission to delete the reference to Uighurs in the Chinese-language document.

Uighur people belong to a mostly Muslim ethnic group that lives mainly in Xinjiang province, in north-western China.

Government authorities are accused of using high-tech surveillance against them and detaining many in forced-labour camps, where children are sometimes separated from their parents.

Beijing says the camps offer voluntary education and training.

Uighurs in China&#39;s Kashgar City
China's technology companies deny selling software that can be used to pick out Uighur people from the rest of the population by their appearance

"One technical requirement of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security's video-surveillance networks is the detection of ethnicity - particularly of Uighurs," said Maya Wang, from Human Rights Watch.

"While in the rest of the world, such targeting and persecution of a people on the basis of their ethnicity would be completely unacceptable, the persecution and severe discrimination of Uighurs in many aspects of life in China remain unchallenged because Uighurs have no power in China."

Body movements

Huawei's patent was originally filed in July 2018, in conjunction with the Chinese Academy of Sciences .

It describes ways to use deep-learning artificial-intelligence techniques to identify various features of pedestrians photographed or filmed in the street.

It focuses on addressing the fact different body postures - for example whether someone is sitting or standing - can affect accuracy.

But the document also lists attributes by which a person might be targeted, which it says can include "race (Han [China's biggest ethnic group], Uighur)".

A spokesman said this reference should not have been included.

"Huawei opposes discrimination of all types, including the use of technology to carry out ethnic discrimination," he said.

"Identifying individuals' race was never part of the research-and-development project.

"It should never have become part of the application.

"And we are taking proactive steps to amend it.

"We are continuously working to ensure new and evolving technology is developed and applied with the utmost care and integrity."

'Confidential' document

The patent was brought to light by the video-surveillance research group IPVM.

It had previously flagged a separate "confidential" document on Huawei's website, referencing work on a "Uighur alert" system.

In that case, Huawei said the page referenced a test rather than a real-world application and denied selling systems that identified people by their ethnicity.

On Wednesday, Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee and leads the Conservative Party's China Research Group, told BBC News: "Chinese tech giants supporting the brutal assault on the Uighur population show us why we as consumers and as a society must be careful with who we buy our products from or award business to.

"Developing ethnic-labelling technology for use by a repressive regime is clearly not behaviour that lives up to our standards."

Facial-recognition software

IPVM also discovered references to Uighur people in patents filed by the Chinese artificial-intelligence company Sensetime and image-recognition specialist Megvii.

Sensetime's filing, from July 2019, discusses ways facial-recognition software could be used for more efficient "security protection", such as searching for "a middle-aged Uighur with sunglasses and a beard" or a Uighur person wearing a mask.

A Sensetime spokeswoman said the references were "regrettable".

"We understand the importance of our responsibilities, which is why we began to develop our AI Code of Ethics in mid-2019," she said, adding the patent had predated this code.

Ethnic-labelling solutions

Megvii's June 2019 patent, meanwhile, described a way of relabelling pictures of faces tagged incorrectly in a database.

It said the classifications could be based on ethnicity, for example, including "Han, Uighur, non-Han, non-Uighur and unknown".

The company told BBC News it would now withdraw the patent application.

"Megvii recognises that the language used in our 2019 patent application is open to misunderstanding," it said.

"Megvii has not developed and will not develop or sell racial- or ethnic-labelling solutions.

"Megvii acknowledges that, in the past, we have focused on our commercial development and lacked appropriate control of our marketing, sales, and operations materials.

"We are undertaking measures to correct the situation."

Attribute-recognition model

IPVM also flagged image-recognition patents filed by two of China's biggest technology conglomerates, Alibaba and Baidu, that referenced classifying people by ethnicity but did not specifically mention the Uighur people by name.

Alibaba responded: "Racial or ethnic discrimination or profiling in any form violates our policies and values.

"We never intended our technology to be used for and will not permit it to be used for targeting specific ethnic groups."

Protest outside the White House
Protests have been held across the world to highlight China's treatment of Uighur people

And Baidu said: "When filing for a patent, the document notes are meant as an example of a technical explanation, in this case describing what the attribute-recognition model is rather than representing the expected implementation of the invention.

"We do not and will not permit our technology to be used to identify or target specific ethnic groups."

But Human Rights Watch said it still had concerns.

"Any company that sells video-surveillance software and systems to the Chinese police would have to ensure that they meet the police's requirements, which includes the capacity for ethnicity detection," Ms Wang said.

"The right thing for these companies to do is to immediately cease their sale and maintenance of surveillance equipment, software and systems, to the Chinese police."

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

    A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead Monday, authorities said. The shootouts in north-central Guanajuato state started before dawn near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Officials said the combined law enforcement forces found a total of four other bodies, many of them bullet-ridden, in a variety of vehicles in the area around Santa Rosa de Lima, which is an agricultural area with many dirt roads.

  • Venezuela criticises joint U.S.-Guyana naval exercises

    Venezuela on Monday criticized joint naval exercises by the United States and Guyana, with which it has a territorial dispute. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told a news conference that the manoeuvres were an attempt by the outgoing Trump administration to "create provocations, threats." The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Statue of Iranian commander divides Lebanese

    A hero to some and an enemy to others. A new statue in the Lebanese capital of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is dividing opinion. It was erected on the anniversary of his killing by the U.S. and sits at the entrance to Beirut's mainly Shi'ite southern suburbs. A drone strike killed Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in January last year. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. To some Lebanese supporters Soleimani is a source of pride. "Martyr Qassem Soleimani means more to us than the statue - his sacrifices for the region and his impact all over. The defeat of Israelis and Americans in Iraq, it's all because of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, so the least we can do is put a statue of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we give our souls for Hajj Qassem." But others took to social media to criticize what they said was a symbol of Iran’s dominance under the hashtag “Hands_Off_Lebanon". One user remarked that there wasn’t a statue for the victims of the Beirut blast in August. Lebanon has for years been a stage for regional rivalry between Iran and its allies including Syria on the one hand, and U.S.-allied, Sunni-led Gulf Arab states on the other.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice participate in unity initiative

    Former Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are participating in a new initiative at Vanderbilt University focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S., officials said Tuesday. The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy is a virtual conversation series that will be led by Pulitzer Prize–winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who is a Vanderbilt faculty member, the school said in a statement. The first conversation on Thursday will feature Gore speaking about the importance of evidence and reason in political discourse.

  • Mitch McConnell's cold fury means Donald Trump could be convicted

    The tipping point came just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Almost simultaneously, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, and congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, made clear they have abandoned Donald Trump. It was the moment the political sands shifted under the president's feet. Other, previously loyal, Republicans will follow. And the way is now clear, not just for Republicans in the House to join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump, but potentially for the Senate to convict him. Mr Trump would be the first US president to meet such an ignominious fate. Hours earlier it had still seemed a very remote possibility. Mr McConnell is a quietly spoken individual, but when he strikes he is lethal. Nothing he does is without calculation. On Tuesday, perfectly timed for reporting on the evening TV news, the New York Times carried a bombshell that Mr McConnell had "told associates" his thinking. And it was devastating. He now "hates" Mr Trump, it was said, and believes the president has committed impeachable offences. He would be "pleased" if Mr Trump was impeached because it would help to "purge" him from the Republican party. Mr McConnell does not do things by half measures. Tellingly, there was no denial of the report from his office. Within minutes Ms Cheney was out with a blistering statement saying she would join Democrats in voting to impeach. Dick Cheney's daughter did not hold back either.

  • Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3 carrier

    Starting with just one plane in 2003, Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has become the country's No.3 airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors. Brothers Chandra and Hendry Lie, whose family was involved in tin mining and the garment industry, and their business partners launched Sriwijaya 17 years ago with a single plane that flew from their hometown of Pangkal Pinang on Bangka Island to Indonesia's capital Jakarta. Its focus on second and third-tier routes gave it a loyal customer base and helped it snare nearly 10% market share behind Lion Air and national carrier Garuda Indonesia.