Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

1 / 5

Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.

The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.

Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.

Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.

“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.

Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Sanctions

Cash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.

Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.

U.S. sanctions forced Huawei to strike a deal to sell its budget Honor unit to a state-backed consortium. Huawei has received a 10 billion yuan deposit from the buyers but the deal’s closing has been delayed by the pandemic, the company said in its annual report published Wednesday. The transaction should close this summer, according to Huawei.

Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.

It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.

The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.

How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTake

TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTake

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Virus pushed US 2020 deaths beyond 3.3 million

    The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday. (March 31)

  • TSMC to Spend $100 Billion Over Three Years to Grow Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity, a staggering financial commitment to address booming demand for new technologies.TSMC, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, already planned a record capital expenditure of as much as $28 billion this year, but recent trends and developments have pushed for even more capacity. Now at the center of a global chip supply crunch, Taiwan’s biggest company has pledged to work with customers across industries to overcome a deluge of demand.Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to Cars“TSMC expects to invest USD$100b over the next three years to increase capacity to support the manufacturing and R&D of advanced semiconductor technologies,” the company said in a statement responding to local media reports. “TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner.”TSMC suppliers surged on the news, with Tokyo Electron Ltd. rising 4.2% and Screen Holdings Co. up as much as 6.3%. TSMC’s own share price was up 2% on the day.Relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. to Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., TSMC is the world’s go-to semiconductor foundry, or producer of chips designed by others. The silicon it churns out goes into practically every modern piece of electronics, from smartphones and smart fridges to connected cars.In a letter to customers obtained by Bloomberg News, TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei wrote that the company’s fabs have been “running at over 100% utilization over the past 12 months,” but demand still outpaced supply. Thousands of new employees are being hired and multiple new factories are under construction, he added, and TSMC will suspend wafer price reductions for a year from the start of 2022.Carmakers have been hit particularly hard by the chip shortages, with estimates for lost revenue of more than $60 billion this year. Ford Motor Co. just said it would temporarily suspend production at two plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup. F-Series trucks are Ford’s biggest moneymakers and any lost production has a direct impact on the bottom line.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneU.S. rival Intel Corp. in March announced plans to directly compete with TSMC for the business of manufacturing chips for other companies, with a $20 billion investment in two new factories in Arizona. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is also spending in excess of $100 billion over a decade to expand its semiconductor business.(Updates with CEO letter in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $19.80, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Big Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Q2 and Beyond

    All of this could mean that despite some of the recent volatility, investors with long-term horizons might want to buy beaten-down pandemic winners with strong growth outlooks at big discounts as we head into Q2...

  • Dow Jones Edges Higher, But Walgreens Soars 5% On Earnings; Apple Jumps On Upgrade, Boeing Stays In Buy Range

    The Dow Jones couldn't keep up with the Nasdaq indexes in afternoon trading Wednesday, but Dow stocks Walgreens and Apple scored bullish gains.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Expands?

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now as the global chip shortage widens and drags on longer.

  • Five things missing from Nick Clegg's defence of Facebook

    Sir Nick Clegg is going on the offensive. Facebook's global head of policy and PR, and the former deputy prime minister, has written a 5,000-word article rebutting claims that the company's algorithms are damaging society and usurping human beings' control of their lives. The article explains how Facebook's news feed works, arguing that tech giants must give users more control and transparency over algorithms such as Facebook's. It also exemplifies Facebook's new talking points, which were previously on display in chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress last week and in a leaked internal briefing designed to help employees to "go home and have dinner" with sceptical friends and family. But his lengthy blogpost also manages to avoid certain less favourable issues. Facebook won't share its own (scary) research Sir Nick spends a lot of time tackling the idea that Facebook divides society, and lists studies that contradict that. "What evidence there is simply does not support the idea that social media [is] the unambiguous driver of polarisation that many assert," he writes. One question: what about Facebook's own research? The past year has seen a trickle of leaks revealing worrying findings from internal studies. One project in 2016, studying the busiest German political groups, found that 64pc of times when users joined "extremist" groups were due to Facebook's recommendation algorithms. In 2020, another investigation found that 70pc of the 100 most active American political groups were "considered non-recommendable" due to hate, misinformation and other problems. Some were filled with calls for political violence.

  • Green investing 'is definitely not going to work’, says ex-BlackRock executive

    Tariq Fancy once oversaw the start of the biggest effort to turn Wall Street ‘green’ – but now believes the climate crisis can never be solved by today’s free markets From his desk in midtown Manhattan Tariq Fancy once oversaw the beginning of arguably the biggest, most ambitious, effort ever to turn Wall Street “green”. Now, as environmentally friendly investing grows at an exponential rate, Fancy has come to a stark conclusion: “This is definitely not going to work.” As the former chief investment officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Fancy was charged with embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate policies across the investment giant’s portfolio. Fancy was a leader in a movement that has given many people, including investors, activists and academics, hope that after years of backing polluters, Wall Street was finally stepping up to confront the climate crisis. “I have looked inside the machine and I can tell you business does not have this,” Tariq told the Guardian. “Not because these are bad people but because they run for-profit machines that will operate exactly as you would expect them to do,” said Fancy. Fancy, 42, worked for BlackRock between 2018 and 2019 and was the investor’s chief investment officer for sustainable investing at a time when BlackRock was preparing to announce a major shift in strategy. Tariq Fancy, former BlackRock executive. Photograph: Rumie “The evidence on climate risk is compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance,” the BlackRock chairman, Larry Fink, wrote in his highly influential annual letter to CEOs in 2020, shortly after Fancy’s departure. “In the near future – and sooner than most anticipate – there will be a significant reallocation of capital.” In future, Fink said, BlackRock would transition away from investments in companies that “present a high sustainability-related risk”. BlackRock manages about $7tn in assets and, with one of Wall Street’s biggest voices sounding the alarm about the need to deal with the climate crisis, the news was viewed as a pivotal moment for the financial community. But for Fancy, who now runs the digital learning non-profit Rumie in Toronto, Canada, BlackRock’s move, and the ones it has inspired, contain a fundamental flaw: the climate crisis can never be solved by today’s free markets. “It’s not because they are evil, it’s because the system is built to extract profits,” he said. Investors have a fiduciary duty to maximise returns to their clients and as long as there is money to be made in activities that contribute to global warming, no amount of rhetoric about the need for sustainable investing will change that, he believes. “In many cases it’s cheaper and easier to market yourself as green rather than do the long tail work of actually improving your sustainability profile. That’s expensive and if there is no penalty from the government, in the form of a carbon tax or anything else, then this market failure is going to persist,” said Fancy, a former investment banker who now leads an initiative to bring affordable digital education to underserved communities worldwide. The amount of money that poured into sustainable investment through vehicles like exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit record levels last year. It’s a trend Fancy believes could continue for years and still have zero impact on climate change because “there is no connection between the two things”. In many cases it’s cheaper and easier to market yourself as green Moving money to green investments doesn’t mean polluters will no longer find backers. The argument is similar to that of divestment, another strategy Fancy says doesn’t work. “If you sell your stock in a company that has a high emissions footprint, it doesn’t matter. The company still exists, the only difference is that you don’t own them. The company is going to keep on going the way they were and there are 20 hedge funds who will buy that stock overnight. The market is the market. “I don’t think the public realizes we are not talking about stopping climate change,” he said. “We are literally talking about selling assets so we don’t get caught up in the damage when it hits.” Business knows this, Fancy said, and it also knows the solution – it just doesn’t like it. He compared the business communities reaction to the coronavirus pandemic to its views on climate change. “Science shows us that Covid-19 is a systemic problem for which we all need to bend down a curve, the infections curve.” As the crisis escalated business leaders were immediately supportive of government-led initiatives to restrict travel, close venues and shutter the economy. “The Business Roundtable [the US’s most powerful business lobby] said we should make mask-wearing mandatory. They were right about all those things,” he said. The world needed government to use its extraordinary powers “because if you left it to the free market everything would have been open in the US and we would have lost millions of people, it wouldn’t have been half a million”. Climate change too is a problem science says is systemic and one where we have to bend down the curve. “The difference is the incubation period. It’s not a few weeks, it’s a few decades. For that they are still saying we should rely on the free market. That’s where I have a problem.” A survey of 250 senior executives supports Fancy’s point. About 64% of the executives surveyed in a recent poll commissioned by British lender Standard Chartered said they “believe the economics of operating as a net-zero [carbon emissions] organization do not stack up for their company”. And 79% of senior executives said short-term CEO tenure made it harder for companies to transition to net zero. Under the current system the costs, says Fancy, are simply too high and the benefits of conducting business as usual are too great. A 2019 Morgan Stanley study found that getting to net zero by 2050 will cost $50tn. “The reality is that their incentives are very short-term,” he said. “My concern is that when it comes to climate change, it’s actually expensive. It’s like saying when it comes for Covid-19 that’s a crisis and an opportunity. Well yeah, it’s an opportunity for Zoom, it’s not an opportunity for society.” There is a solution, said Fancy, and it’s the one that business leaders embraced in the coronavirus crisis: government intervention. But – given the long time line for climate change – it’s one that business leaders don’t like. What would work is a change in government policy that made it more expensive to pollute, such as a carbon tax, because that would change the corporate world and Wall Street’s incentives. “If you put a tax on carbon, every single portfolio manager would adjust their portfolio,” he said. BlackRock disputes Fancy’s analysis. In a statement the company said: “Sustainable investing can deliver strong investment returns while also helping to address urgent social and environmental concerns.” The company added that it believes greenwashing “is a risk to investors and detrimental to the asset management industry’s credibility, which is why we strongly support regulatory initiatives to set consistent standards and increase transparency for sustainable portfolios”. But for Fancy the overarching point is that real change has to be led by government, not Wall Street. “If I was on a panel and someone asked me what’s the best way to tackle climate change? Should I buy an ETF or should I call my congressperson and demand legislation and a price on carbon? The truth is someone is better off calling their congressperson.”

  • Paul Simon sells his song catalog to Sony Music

    Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalog of songs. Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogs, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalog and Neil Young sold 50% of his. Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards.

  • Evs Are a Big Market Delusion: Rob Arnott

    Mar.30 -- Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates talks about the future of electric vehicles and the value of Tesla with Matt Miller.

  • US Gasoline Demand Exceeds 2020 Levels For First Time: Report

    For the first time since the pandemic took root, year-on-year U.S. gasoline sales have moved into positive territory, according to the latest data from the Oil Price Information Service by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO). What Happened: For the week ending March 20, U.S. gasoline same-store sales in gallons were 10.1% higher than for the same period one year earlier. Yet same-store gasoline sales were also 16% below pre-pandemic levels. Prior to the week ending March 20, the OPIS data showed gasoline volumes ranging from 15% to 18% below prior-year levels since the start of 2021, with a significant exception in the week ending Feb. 20, when abnormally harsh winter weather in Texas and parts of the south drove sales into a 22.4% year-over-year decline. Related Link: BofA Upgrades World Fuel Services On Oil Demand, Price Recovery Why It Matters: Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, is uncertain whether the nation could quickly bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of gasoline sales. "The logic that gasoline demand will suddenly and permanently return to pre-pandemic levels fails to take into account the lingering effects of unemployment, dramatic cuts in urban, suburban and rural events, and hybrid models for commuting that allow for more people working from home," said Kloza. "Even as the country gets back to normal, we are still to discover what the ‘new normal' means." The OPIS data is culled from a weekly survey of more than 25,000 U.S. fuel stations. Related Link: This Study Shows Tesla Leading The Charge In Online Car Sales Photo by Andreas160578/Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChina Generated More Than Half Of World's Coal Power In 2020: ReportGeneral Motors Refutes Charge Of Ignoring Black-Owned Media For Advertising© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Cuts Bond Bets After 21% Fixed-Income Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has slashed its holdings of government bonds from developed countries after reaping large gains during last year’s plunge in yields.The pension fund, one of Canada’s largest investment managers, eliminated exposure to sovereign debt with negative interest rates and reduced its holdings of the lower-yielding bonds. Teachers’ generated more than C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) in investment income from the asset class in the first half of 2020, the fund said in reporting its 2020 results Tuesday.Its fixed income portfolio gained 20.7%. Such gains won’t be repeated any time soon, Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer of the C$221.2 billion ($175 billion) fund, said in a statement.“With a persistent low interest rate environment expected in the coming years, fixed income will be a less effective source of diversification and returns in the immediate future,” Hindo said.The money that’s been pulled out of the fixed income market will be allocated broadly, Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said in an interview.“We’ve been investing in real assets, which we see as a good alternative to fixed income. We’re also building our credit book, and some of it will go into other private investing activities,” Taylor said.“We’ll probably broaden out our investing activity in private equity, which has been a brilliant performer for us over many years and also some activities like the Teachers’ innovation platform.”Overall, the pension fund earned 8.6% last year, trailing its benchmark by 2.1 percentage points, as gains in fixed income and equities were partially offset by significant losses on shopping malls and other real estate. Strategic allocations to gold and an equity hedge helped returns during a volatile year in which markets were roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund said.“This was my first full year as CEO, and it is safe to say it did not go quite as I anticipated,” Taylor said in the annual report. “That said, in trying circumstances we demonstrated financial resilience while delivering outstanding service for our members.”Prompt monetary and fiscal support helped to restart the global economy, allowing many of Teachers’ portfolio companies to bounce back quickly, Hindo said. Ontario Teachers’ public equity portfolio gained 15.2% while private equity advanced 13.5%.But its real estate portfolio lost 13.7% due to a writedown on private holdings and declines on international assets.“It’s sort of difficult for shopping malls to have the same performance,” Taylor said. “This should be the first to bounce back -- once those malls are open and people return to going shopping as an experience, as well as an activity. The question for us is how we get the right mix of developing assets for sale and developing assets to hold and provide yield.”Operating income for real estate was C$800 million, 30% lower than the previous year, following rent abatements and lower occupancy, particularly for Canadian retail, the fund said. Ontario Teachers’ owns Cadillac Fairview, owner of prime malls including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre and Toronto’s Eaton Centre.Brazil ExposureThe problems in Canadian malls, as well as a decline in shares of mall owners Macerich Co. in the U.S. and Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA in Brazil and a weaker real, pushed real estate losses to C$4.1 billion for the year.Teachers’ sold its 16.4% stake in Macerich in January when the shares rallied during January’s Reddit-inspired frenzy for heavily-shorted stocks.“The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust portfolio diversification across different assets, geographies and sectors,” Hindo said. Teachers’ is targeting C$300 billion in net assets by 2030.The pension fund wants to increase its exposure to real estate and infrastructure, Hindo said, as these assets should play a “critically important role, providing stable cash flow and income that is linked to inflation.” Ontario Teachers’ has been focused on developing its existing properties in Canada and diversifying in the U.S. and is looking for real estate opportunities in Asia, where it is selecting partners to help it deploy capital.While it’s cutting exposure to government bonds, the pension fund increased investments in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and partnered with private credit firms to capture default, liquidity and funding risk premiums, the fund said. The total value of credit assets was C$18 billion at the end of the year, compared to C$16.3 billion in 2019.(Updates with comments from interview with Hindo and Taylor)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kimbal Musk Says the Future of Tesla Is Bright

    Mar.31 -- Kimbal Musk, Big Green executive chairman and co-founder, says he's excited about the future of Tesla. He speaks with Bloomberg's Matt Miller and Amanda Lang on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Intel Announces New Plan To Capture Market Share

    Intel Corporation (INTC), one of the largest chipmakers in the world, has lagged its peers over the last few years in the development of advanced transistor processors. Intel’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), has already introduced 7nm chips to the market and plans to bring 3nm chips by 2022 through its business relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), which is already using 5nm chips. Intel is yet to bring 7nm chips to the market, and this delay led Apple, Inc. (AAPL) to ditch Intel as a supplier of processors for MacBook products late last year. Pat Gelsinger, the newly appointed Intel CEO joined the company on Feb. 15 and introduced a strategic plan on March 23 to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company to bring advanced chips to the market. This is a step in the right direction. Details Of The New Plan Intel is planning to invest $20 billion in 2 new manufacturing facilities in Arizona to expand its foundry services segment. Fabless chipmakers, or semiconductor companies that design and sell hardware and semiconductor chips without manufacturing the silicon wafers used in their products, outsource the fabrication process to a foundry. Intel’s new plants are trying to capture this business opportunity and according to the recent announcement, Intel will treat the foundry business as a standalone unit to avoid cannibalization. Separately, the company confirmed its plans to outsource some of its manufacturing needs to third-party chipmakers, which could turn out to be a catalyst for growth in the future. AMD has already seen success with this strategy. Many Wall Street analysts have been questioning Intel’s decision to manufacture all products internally, which has proved to be inefficient in the last few years. Using a blended production strategy might help Intel bring advanced chips to the market more efficiently, which in turn, will boost revenue growth. The Outlook Is Promising And The Valuation Is Cheap The growth in the adoption of cloud computing services accelerated as a result of the virus-induced recession that led to secular growth in the work from home movement. This presents Intel with a good opportunity to grow its earnings. Data centers are under pressure to improve the efficiency of their servers to cater to the strong demand for cloud computing, and this can only be achieved by using advanced chips. Intel, as one of the leading chipmakers in the world, is well-positioned to benefit from this macroeconomic development. Intel’s strong presence in the personal computer chip market will also be a catalyst for growth. According to data from Gartner Research, worldwide PC shipments clocked in at 275 million units in 2020, growing 4.8% year-on-year. This was the highest annual growth rate seen since 2010, and the increased adoption of remote working played an important role in the growth of PC sales last year. Many large-scale employers including Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), Snap Inc. (SNAP), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) have introduced plans to allow remote working in the long run, which is likely to keep PC sales at an elevated level in the next couple of years. This is good news for Intel. Despite all these positive developments, Intel continues to trade at a forward earnings multiple of 14.28 compared to the sector average of 31.62. This suggests that Intel is relatively undervalued, and the failure of the company to introduce technologically advanced processors in the last few years is the probable cause of cheap valuation metrics. However, a positive turn-around is possible if the company is able to execute its new plan effectively. Wall Street’s Take Analysts reacted to the latest announcement by Intel with mixed feelings. According to Barron’s, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya has cast doubt over Intel’s ability to match or exceed the manufacturing capabilities of industry leaders such as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis is wary of the lack of clarity regarding the upcoming products that would be released by Intel, and he remains cautious of the significant capital outlays the company will have to incur to develop the announced manufacturing plants in Arizona. Wall Street analysts have an average analyst price target of $66.34 per share for Intel based on 14 Buy, 11 Hold and 8 Sell recommendations. This implies modest upside potential of around 4% from the current market price. (See Intel stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Intel’s new CEO is focused on improving the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Lack of efficiency has kept the company from capturing market share in the lucrative semiconductor industry over the last few years. If executed correctly, the newly announced plan could trigger a growth phase, which should lead to an expansion in valuation multiples. Shares seem relatively undervalued, but the investment thesis for Intel is dependent on the success of this new plan. Disclosure: Dilantha De Silva did not have any positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.The mass suspensions come as Wednesday was the last day to report annual results for Hong Kong-listed companies. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. At least nine Hong Kong companies suspended trading on April 1 of last year, versus about 25 on the same day in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”The trading halts come as the Securities and Futures Commission said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.Strict AuditorChina Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings as it seeks to complete a transaction. The manager of bad loans said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized, according to a company filing. The firm’s bonds slumped.Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., a Chinese real estate firm, said on Tuesday that its auditor Ernst & Young’s “strict” accounting standards were partly behind a collapse in the company’s profit last year. The stock slumped more than 7% in Hong Kong on Thursday, adding to its 7.9% slide from the previous session.Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 1% as of 11:38 a.m. local time, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer: U.S. report

    COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to a government report released on Wednesday. The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis found. The CDC said that the overall U.S. mortality rate increased for the first time since 2017, by nearly 16%, to 3,358,814 deaths.

  • UBS upgrades Apple, predicts it will take a big share of the electric vehicle market

    "Go ahead, bite the big Apple (AAPL)" given the tech giant's auto plans, says UBS analyst David Vogt.

  • BlackRock Has Begun Trading Bitcoin Futures

    BlackRock held $6.5 million in CME bitcoin futures earlier this year with an appreciation of $360,000, new SEC filings show.

  • COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children in facilities spark concerns over crowding

    A startling number of unaccompanied migrant children have tested positive for COVID-19 after being transferred out of border stations, sparking concern over cramped and overcrowded facilities that may allow the virus to spread. Customs and Border Patrol facilities at the border are severely overloaded and do not conduct their own COVID-19 testing, officials said. As of a Tuesday report, there are 17,641 unaccompanied migrant minors in government care -- 5,606 children are in CBP custody and 12,035 in the care of the Department of Human and Health Servies, CBP told ABC News.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn: Chip Supply Shortage Will Hurt Shipments, Last Through 2022

    A chip supply shortage has become a material issue, with several automakers warning of production hits from the paucity of semiconductors. The problem is growing beyond carmakers and into the technology industry, according to Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Taiwanese supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn. What Happened: Foxconn, which reported Tuesday with disappointing quarterly results, conceded on its earnings call that the shortage will hurt 10% of its shipments, Nikkei reported. The problem is more acute for home products that have been sought after by consumers amid the pandemic, the company said. The impact of the chip crunch was not very evident in the first two months of the quarter but is beginning to show now, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said on the earnings call. Citing analysts, Liu said the issue is likely to persist through at least the second quarter of 2022. Related Link: Chip Shortage Continues To Take Toll With Ford, Nissan Idling Several US Production Sites Apart from Apple, Foxconn also supplies big name tech companies such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Foxconn's disclosure is therefore a negative read-through even for big companies that are known to have clout and bargaining power with suppliers, the Nikkei report said. Why It's Important: Warnings from automakers have been coming in thick and fast. North American legacy automakers and their European counterparts, as well as pureplay electric vehicle companies such as NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO), have announced production cuts in the recent past, blaming the action on chip shortages. South Korean electronics giant Samsung warned earlier this month chip shortage will pose a problem to its business in the second quarter and hinted at skipping the launch of the next iteration of its Galaxy Note this year. With indications suggesting a longer period of disruption than originally thought, a host of industries ranging from automobiles to consumer electronics will likely feel the pinch. This could not have come at a worse time, as tech stocks are seeing a sell-off amid a rotation out of the sector. Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSmartphone Maker Xiaomi Confirms EV Venture, Plans B Investment Over 10 YearsApple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.