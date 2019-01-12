Huawei sacks Polish worker arrested over claims of spying

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has sacked a Polish employee accused by the country's security services of spying.

The telecoms company, which has been at the centre of a dispute over spying fears, sacked Wang Weijing, a sales manager at the firm for bringing the company into disrepute.

Mr Wang and a former member of Poland's intelligence services were arrested on Friday, accused of spying.

Huawei, one of the world's leading telecoms companies that has been heavily involved in the launch of the latest 5G network technology, has been embroiled in a dispute over spying claims. US security officials have accused the company of posing a national security risk, something the company has repeatedly denied.

Its products have been subject to blocks and bans in some countries, including the US, Australia and New Zealand.

A Huawei spokesman said it the alleged actions of Mr Wang had “no relation to the company”.

The spokesman said: “In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei’s labor contract, we have made this decision because the incident has brought Huawei into disrepute.”

In December, Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada over alleged breaches of US sanctions by the company.

Ms Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, was released on bail.

Huawei has repeatedly denied claims it is tied to the Chinese state. The company said it has won 25 commercial 5G contracts to develop the latest wireless technology around the world.