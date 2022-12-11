Huawei signs a patent cross-licensing agreement with its biggest Chinese rival

Chris Velazco/Engadget
3
Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

Before Trump-era sanctions made the company a non-player in the market, Huawei was briefly the world’s largest phone manufacturer, surpassing both Samsung and Apple in shipments. In a sign of how much it has fallen since then, Huawei announced this week it recently entered into a patent cross-licensing agreement with its biggest domestic rival. Oppo, the parent company of OnePlus and subsidiary of one of China’s largest electronics manufacturers, now has global rights to Huawei’s coveted 5G patents.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but we have some idea of the money involved thanks to information Huawei has shared in the past. When the firm announced it was planning to monetize its patent portfolio more aggressively last year, it said it would charge phone makers a “reasonable” $2.50 per device to license its technologies. Huawei also said it expected to generate an additional $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in revenue between 2019 and 2021 due to the move. When you consider Oppo and Vivo (both owned by China’s BBK Electronics) shipped more than 51 million smartphones last quarter, that’s a lot of money on the line.

At the same time, Oppo is obtaining access to some critical technologies. As of 2021, approximately 18.3 percent of Huawei’s 5G patents fell under the Standard Essential Patent (SEP) category, meaning they were considered critical to the 5G standard. At the time, Huawei had the most in-use 5G-related SEPs of any company in the world.

It will be interesting to see if the agreement draws interest from lawmakers in the US and other parts of the world. For much of the past decade, BBK has managed to stay under the radar of regulators and mainstream media in the way that Huawei and ZTE have not. The company’s segmented brand portfolio makes its footprint seem smaller than it is. In reality, it’s consistently been one of the largest and most important phone makers in the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter’s Community Notes feature starts rolling out globally

    With Twitter's crowd-sourced Community Notes feature rolling out globally, another key piece in Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" vision has fallen in place.

  • Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's ashes are scattered at mouth of Yangtze River

    The ashes of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin were scattered into the sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said. A special plane carrying the ashes circled and flew slowly over the capital Beijing on Sunday morning, bidding farewell to the place where he had devoted himself to the cause of the Communist Party and the country, it said. Jiang, who led the country for a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 96.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, is considering withdrawing from China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche. "The competition is very intense there, so we will consider, together with our Chinese joint venture partner, how we want to proceed," Zellmer was quoted as saying. The chief executive said the company could consider simply selling cars in China rather than also producing them there.

  • Fourth-quarter surge helps Wisconsin women's basketball get past St. Thomas

    Brooke Schramek finished with a season-high 18 points for the Badgers in a 72-64 win Sunday at the Kohl Center.

  • PHOTOS: I tried a new interactive 'metaverse' app during a Los Angeles Rams football game. It was cool, but the excitement on the field was more entertaining than the virtual world.

    With the new augmented reality platform ARound, fans in attendance can virtually interact with each other.

  • Recommended Reading: The 'Diablo IV' crunch

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best writing on technology and more.

  • Zelenskiy's talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month. "We are constantly working with partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some "important results" next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine. While Zelenskiy has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.

  • Biden admin pushes back against WTO rejection of Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum

    The WTO's rejection of former President Trump's tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel has prompted pushback from the Biden administration and the U.S. steel industry.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c

  • Why electric vehicles are increasingly leaving out AM Radio

    Automakers are leaving AM radio out of their electric vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference. But do enough people listen to AM radio to save it?

  • Want a 136% Return in 2023? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

    Companies that rely on consumer spending have suffered this year, because high inflation and rising interest rates have constrained household finances. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is a great example -- it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver advanced protection, and high-spending customers are flocking to use it, which is sending its revenue soaring. One Wall Street investment firm even thinks SentinelOne stock could more than double over the next 12 to 18 months from where it trades today.

  • Jason Peters plugs the hole, saves Cowboys offense on final drive vs Texans

    Peters was signed to be depth at left tackle, but with the game on the line, Peters manned the right side of it in spectacular fashion. Our player of the game, from @TimLettiero

  • Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

    Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman, knows the stakes: Like many others in Ukraine, his family has dealt with daily power outages caused by Russian strikes. In recent months, Russia has rained missiles on Ukraine to try to take out power grid equipment and facilities that keep lights on, space heaters warm and computers running.

  • NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon mission has returned to Earth

    After a 25-and-a-half day flight to the Moon and back, NASA's Artemis 1 mission has returned to Earth.

  • Watch NASA's Artemis 1 splashdown here, starting at 11AM ET

    After 25 days in space, Orion is about to conclude its uncrewed test run to the Moon. The Artemis 1 mission will draw to a close when the NASA spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean at around 12:40PM ET.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • China's Wang Huning, a backstage ideologue and political survivor

    When ex-Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted from the stage in October at the Communist Party Congress, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure took a brief turn in the spotlight as China-watchers pored over video to try to figure out what happened. Wang Huning, one of just two top officials reappointed to join President Xi Jinping on the elite seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, has carved an unusual career path as the party's top theoretician. While he typically operates in the background, Wang played a key role in the Hu drama when another top official, Li Zhanshu, briefly moved to assist the 79-year-old former president, who appeared to be confused.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    Recession fears have scared investors out of the market this year, and many excellent growth stocks have fallen sharply as a result. For example, cloud computing specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has seen its share price plunge 80%, though nothing material has changed about its business. In fact, Cloudflare has continued to innovate and grow like wildfire.

  • Scouts and execs on Mets RHP Kodai Senga, who has the ability to dominate in MLB

    Here's what you need to know about Japanese ace Kodai Senga, who is joining the Mets.