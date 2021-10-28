Huawei spin-off brand Honor enters top three in China shipment ranking -research

IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, saw shipments soar in the latest quarter to become the country's third-ranked brand, said research firm Counterpoint Research, which tracks hardware.

The brand's swift rise comes after Huawei saw sales tank following sanctions imposed by the United States that prevented it from sourcing chips.

Honor sold 96% more phones in the quarter ending in late September than in the corresponding period a year before, said Counterpoint, to grab a share of 15% of the market in China.

It now ranks after Vivo and Oppo, with shares of 23% and 20% of the market, respectively.

Honor originated as a sub-brand of Huawei that specialized in low-end and mid-range devices. This year, Huawei said it had sold the division to a consortium of buyers including the government of the southern boomtown of Shenzhen.

The company has ramped up advertising and marketing in China since. In August it released its Magic 3 high-end line of phones that sells for as much as 7,999 yuan ($1,250).

Overall sales of smartphones for the quarter fell 9% on the ear, as demand stayed weak on ever-lengthening upgrade cycles.

Xiaomi Corp grew shipments 15% to attain a market share of 14%, putting it in fourth place. Apple Inc ranked slightly behind, with a 13% share of the market.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by David Goodman and Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First full official trailer for live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ released by Netflix

    The official trailer for Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” has dropped, and it gives more background on the show’s characters and their action-packed adventure. The trailer: On Oct. 26, Netflix released the official trailer for its live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop” featuring stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir. The trailer delivers more of the action and slapstick humor hinted at by Netflix’s split-screen teaser video released last week.

  • Shiba Inu crypto has already topped the market cap of these companies

    The so-called Dogecoin-killer hit a record high, putting it ahead of many well-known names.

  • This Is Why Narcissists Get Promoted So Easily

    This is why narcissists get promoted and reach positions of power according to a study using the Narcissistic Personality Inventory.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • 5 Potential Winning Stocks from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    President Biden's massive $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is touted as an infrastructure spending program. Its big yellow vehicles are a ubiquitous fixture at most construction and infrastructure sites as it makes asphalt pavers, backhoes, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and just about any other piece of equipment needed.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Highest-ranking woman in NYPD suffered ‘offensive,’ ‘inappropriate’ episodes: judge

    An NYPD chief who was once the department’s highest-ranking woman endured a series of “offensive” and “inappropriate” episodes after being demoted, a judge has ruled, allowing the ex-cop’s gender discrimination lawsuit to proceed. After getting moved from being the first woman to serve as the NYPD’s chief of crime control strategies to chief of collaborative policing, a less desirable job, ...

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage and delivery hub for U.S. crude futures are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • McDonald's sales soar on higher U.S. prices, newer menu items

    (Reuters) -Higher U.S. prices and celebrity-themed meals boosted quarterly comparable sales at McDonald's Corp, though the company struggled to keep restaurants open at full capacity amid labor shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks, it reported on Wednesday. U.S. same-store sales grew 9.6% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates for 8.27%, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Global comparable sales also jumped 12.7% in the quarter versus estimates of 10.31% as international markets slowly recovered from the pandemic.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Inflation will plunge in 2022: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is out with a somewhat contrarian take on inflation.