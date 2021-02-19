Huawei turns to pig farming during US sanctions

Justin Harper - Business reporter, BBC News
Woman feeding pigs in China.
Huawei is turning to technology for pig farmers as it deals with tough sanctions on its smartphones.

The Chinese telecoms giant was stopped from accessing vital components after the Trump administration labelled it a threat to US national security.

In response to struggling smartphone sales, Huawei is looking at other sources of revenue for its technology.

Along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech for pig farmers, Huawei is also working with the coal mining industry.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed Huawei can share customer data with the Chinese government, allegations it has repeatedly denied.

As a result, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker has been limited to making 4G models as it lacks US government permission to import components for 5G models.

Huawei has also been locked out of the development of 5G in a number of countries, including the UK, amid fears over national security.

Reports have suggested that it will reduce its manufacturing of smartphones by up to 60% this year, although it said it can't confirm this figure. In November it sold its budget phone brand Honor to a consortium of dealers and partners.

"The issue here is not like there's any problems with our quality or experiences of the Huawei products. It's not a level playing field for Huawei as Huawei is caught in between the geopolitical tensions," a company spokesman told the BBC.

And so, Huawei appears to be looking for other sources of revenue - moving into cloud computing services, smart vehicles and wearable devices. It even has plans for a smart car.

But it also has its eye on a few more traditional industries.

Pig farming

China has the world's biggest pig farming industry and is home to half the world's live hogs.

Technology is helping to modernise pig farms with AI being introduced to detect diseases and track pigs.

Facial recognition technology can identify individual pigs, while other technology monitors their weight, diet and exercise.

Huawei has already been developing facial recognition tech and faced criticism last month for a system that identifies people who appear to be of Uighur origin among images of pedestrians.

Other Chinese tech giants, including JD.com and Alibaba, are already working with pig farmers in China to bring new technologies.

"The pig farming is yet another example of how we try to revitalise some traditional industries with ICT (Information and Communications Technology) technologies to create more value for the industries in the 5G era," the Huawei spokesman added.

A vehicle equipped with HUAWEI Hicar intelligent system is pictured at a new Huawei Global Flagship Store
Mining coal and data

Earlier this month, Huawei founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei announced a mining innovation lab in northern China's Shanxi Province.

He wants to develop technology for coal mines that will lead to "fewer workers, greater safety, and higher efficiency" and enable coal miners to "wear suits and ties" at work.

During a round-table meeting at the event, Mr Ren said the company was venturing into coal mining, iron and steel while expanding into consumer products such as televisions, computers and tablets.

"We can still survive even without relying on phone sales," Mr Ren said, adding that it is very unlikely the US will remove Huawei from a blacklist that bars US companies from working with the Chinese tech firm without approval.

    (Bloomberg) -- China provided medium-term funds to lenders on Thursday, giving banks some relief after its cash drainage last month triggered the country’s worst liquidity squeeze since 2015.The People’s Bank of China offered 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) of one-year liquidity with its medium-term lending facility, according to a statement. That helped offset the loans that mature this month. It kept the interest rate on the funds unchanged at 2.95%.While officials remain wary of excess liquidity, Thursday’s move adds to signs that the central bank is in no rush to repeal measures put in place to support the economy. The PBOC last week downplayed the significance of its recent cash withdrawals, saying in a quarterly report that authorities won’t make “sharp turns” in monetary policy.“The move was as expected, which reflects that the PBOC’s policy stance is still neutral,” said Ken Cheung, a strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “The central bank still wants to keep a certain amount of liquidity in the market.”The overall supply and demand for liquidity is balanced even though prices for overnight repos were higher than before the Lunar New Year holiday, according to one trader, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to comment on the market.The overnight repurchase rate -- a gauge of short-term interbank borrowing costs -- was up 51 basis points at 2.34% as of 3:03 p.m. in Shanghai. The seven-day rate rose 2 basis points to 2.23%.How China’s Liquidity Squeeze Got Markets All Rattled: QuickTakeThe central bank tightened funding conditions in the banking system last month amid worries over frenzied investments that could inflate asset bubbles in the financial and property markets. The overnight repo rose to the highest since 2015 at the end of January, resulting in the largest monthly increase in the cost since 2010. That ended a two-month period of cheap and plentiful funds that had helped support sentiment after a spate of high-profile credit defaults late last year.Policy makers have since released some short-term funds through reverse repurchase agreements to restore market stability. But they refrained from injecting cash for longer-term use even as liquidity demand spiked before the Lunar New Year holiday, a reversal of what the central bank did in 2020 and 2019.The PBOC also offered 20 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday. Some 280 billion yuan of short-term instruments are due.(Updates prices in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.