Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to take over as rotating chairperson -report

FILE PHOTO: World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
·1 min read

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou will begin her term as the rotating chairperson of Huawei Technologies on April 1, Shanghai Security News reported on Wednesday.

Meng returned to China in September 2021 after nearly three years detention over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

The extradition drama became a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to return home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors.

Huawei’s website announced last year that Meng, the company's finance chief, would become rotating chairperson, but did not specify when her term would begin.

In the role, she will act as the company's top leader and head Huawei's board of directors for six months.

(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Workforce housing coming to South Miami-Dade near Key Largo, part of $70M project

    Card Sound Key Apartments planned for 342 units and completion by 2025.

  • Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern

    Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier ordered evacuations in the area of the derailment that has been smoldering since Friday night.

  • Northern Ireland Protocol Is Legally Valid, UK Supreme Court Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK Supreme Court ruled that The Northern Ireland Protocol is valid and drawn up in line with UK laws on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapA panel of senior judges rejected a

  • Memphis officer took, shared photos of bloodied Tyre Nichols

    Documents released Tuesday provided a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. The officer, Demetrius Haley, stood over Nichols as he lay propped against a police car and took photographs, which Haley sent to other officers and a female acquaintance, according to documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. “Your on-duty conduct was unjustly, blatantly unprofessional and unbecoming for a sworn public servant,” the Memphis Police Department wrote in requesting that Haley and the other officers be decertified.

  • Stowaway in checked luggage triggers TSA alarm — and then it hopped out, photo shows

    “My ‘Animals in Bags’ bingo card is almost full!”

  • Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic, and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, such as a minimum tax for billionaires, and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

  • Patrick Mahomes' dad as Super Bowl 57 nears: Cigars, revenge and Chiefs QB's baseball love

    Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.

  • Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech

    The House speaker was unable to control the most extreme members of his caucus on Tuesday night.

  • Cringey 23-Year-Old Mayor Quotes Steve Jobs to Defend His Trumpian Coup

    Hunter Larkin for KansasA 23-year-old Kansas mayor who re-installed himself in office last month in what some horrified observers said was “essentially a coup” is refusing to leave in the face of furious community opposition.At a contentious city council meeting Monday night, Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin invoked the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, suggesting that he—Larkin—was also a visionary attempting to “change the world.”In a move that one Goddard resident likened to “Germany in 1935,” Larkin

  • Lauren Boebert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big White Balloon

    In case you’ve missed it: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), who don’t seem to realize that they are two sides of the same terrible coin, have been very publicly at war with each other for some time now. And that war continued apace on Tuesday with Boebert once again mocking Greene—this time for carrying a large white balloon around the U.S. Capitol all day ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address to symbolize the so-called “Chinese spy balloon” that the military

  • ‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt

    Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon

  • Mississippi lawmaker sparks outrage for racist meme on suspected Chinese spy balloon

    A Mississippi state senator has come under fire on Twitter after posting a racist meme referencing the suspected Chinese spy balloon that breached U.S. airspace last week. Sen. Joel R. Carter, Jr., a Republican who represents the 49th District, shared an image of a weather balloon superimposed with the words “Weather Barroon” and “Totary NOT For Spying.” In the tweet, he wrote: “Biden Administration currently.”

  • Rep. Ted Lieu Bursts Newt Gingrich's Balloon In High-Flying Fact-Check

    The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.

  • Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

    You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling […]

  • Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not normal’

    Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to reports that former first lady Melania Trump entered the Situation Room during a 2019 raid against ISIS that “this is not normal.” “No, this is not normal. I think it’s important to restate that as much as possible around Trump,” she said on MSNBC’s…

  • Melania Trump's 'Unexpected' Presence in the Situation Room During a Major Military Operation Raised a Few Eyebrows

    The Donald Trump administration has provided lots of headlines and plenty of surprises since he exited the White House in 2021, but the latest Melania Trump headline is definitely raising eyebrows. A new memoir from former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, […]

  • MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

    MSNBCImmediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and

  • Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire

    An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where presidential Air Force One planes are kept, and was soon fired upon by a base resident Monday.

  • C-SPAN captured a tense back-and-forth between George Santos and Mitt Romney at the State of the Union

    Santos claims Romney called him an "ass" at the State of the Union. Both men confirmed that Romney told Santos that he "doesn't belong."

  • Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?

    The short answer is no, but the long answer is more complicated. A new recommendation by DeSantis allies proposes collecting menstruation data on high school athletes that could expose students' abortions and gender identities