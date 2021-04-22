Huawei's Meng Wanzhou wins bid to delay extradition hearings by three months, extending marathon case

Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou has won an application to adjourn her Canadian extradition case for more than three months in light of new evidence being provided by HSBC bank, throwing the schedule for the already-marathon case into disarray.

The final phase of the legal battle, which has already lasted 28 months and has upended China's relations with Canada and the US, had been scheduled to begin next week. But Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday that Meng's bid to adjourn the case should be granted so the defence can examine the bank documents they believe may be relevant.

Meng's lawyers had said on Monday that some of the material has already been provided by HSBC, with more expected to be delivered over the next six weeks.

Holmes vacated three weeks of court hearings scheduled from April 26 to May 14. She ordered them rescheduled on or about August 3.

The decision scrambles the end game for the case. Holmes, Meng's lawyers and the Canadian government lawyers representing US interests will hold a conference on April 28 to chart a new path forward for the case.

In her brief oral ruling, which included no reasons for the decision, Holmes said new applications that result from the HSBC evidence would have to be made before August 3. Written reasons for the decision will be forthcoming, she said.

HSBC agreed to turn over documents to Meng - who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei - after settling a case with her in the High Court of Hong Kong. Previously, HSBC had defeated another request to turn over the material in the British courts.

The Canadian Department of Justice's top lawyer, Robert Frater, representing US interests, had said it was "inexplicable" that HSBC had acquiesced to Meng in Hong Kong, considering the bank had "won on every point" in the British case.

Frater, whose team opposed the application, had characterised Meng as engaging in a global fishing expedition for evidence that had no place in the Canadian extradition hearing and should instead be presented at a US trial.

But Meng's lawyers had claimed the material from HSBC could support their contention that US authorities have deceived the Canadian court, and Meng's extradition should therefore be thrown out.

Meng is accused by US authorities of defrauding HSBC by lying to the bank about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, thus putting the bank at risk of breaching US sanctions.

She was arrested at Vancouver's airport on December 1, 2018, and has been fighting a US request to have her extradited to face trial in New York ever since. Her treatment has infuriated Beijing.

The new HSBC material is said by Meng's lawyers to relate to the relationship between Huawei and HSBC and two subsidiaries - Skycom, through which Huawei did business in Iran, and a shell company called Canicula.

