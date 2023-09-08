Huawei’s new foldable provokes scrutiny over Chinese-made chips

The Mate 60 Pro+ and Mate X5 are likely based on Huawei's locally-made chip.

Richard Lai
·Senior Reporter
Updated ·3 min read
39
Huawei Mate X5 (Huawei)

Following Huawei's surprise launch of the seemingly 5G-capable Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro smartphones last week, the Chinese firm has today unveiled two more devices: the Mate 60 Pro+ and the Mate X5 foldable. Huawei was largely limited to 4G connectivity on its handsets since the US sanctions, but with this latest wave of smartphone launches, the company has been intentionally secretive about its choice of radio. Sources told Engadget that these are indeed 5G devices — as supported by Chinese blogger Vincent Zhong's speed test on the new foldable, which reached a download speed of over 1Gbps (you'll see that there is no 5G indicator on the screen).

It's likely that both phones are also powered by Huawei's mysterious HiSilicon Kirin 9000S, the 7nm process node of which has raised concerns on whether the local chip supplier, SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), has violated US sanctions to access foreign chip-making technology. Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comments about the specs of these new phones or the chip.

A recent Kirin 9000S teardown conducted by TechInsights for Bloomberg confirmed SMIC's 7nm process, which was thought to be impossible given the import ban on key manufacturing equipment — namely the EUV lithography machines from Dutch firm ASML (Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography). Before the US import ban, Huawei relied on TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) for its 5nm process, which was enabled by ASML's machines.

It is unlikely that SMIC procured such advanced machinery from ASML — at least not directly — without raising alarms. According to Bits & Chips, ASML CEO Peter Wennink recently expressed that "the Mate 60 Pro shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as the restrictions essentially forced the Chinese to double down on innovation." Thus implying that SMIC could well have developed its own high-end lithography machine.

Benchmarks conducted by Chinese tech blog Geekerwan suggest that the Kirin 9000S' performance is close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, meaning it's around two generations behind. The site added that the CPU here features one big core and three middle cores based on Huawei's own "TaiShan" architecture, in addition to four little cores based on Arm's efficient Cortex-A510. As a bonus, the Kirin 9000S is the first mobile processor to support multi-threading — running eight cores with 12 threads, though apparently apps will require further optimization to make use of this feature. As for the GPU, Huawei added its own Maleoon 910, which is allegedly on par with the one in the Snapdragon 888.

A female model posing with a Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ in a luxury car.
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+

Much like the Mate 60 Pro, the higher-end Mate 60 Pro+ supports satellite call service by China Telecom and satellite messaging using BeiDou. The only notable differences (that we can see for now) are the different "nanotech metallic double dye process" and better rear cameras. As for the Mate X5 foldable, it's almost identical to the super slim Mate X3, except for the switch to Huawei's fancier Kunlun Glass on the external screen (hence a 2g bump in weight), as well as the slightly tweaked appearance of the rear camera island. Huawei has yet to reveal prices for either model, though pre-orders will start at 6:08PM local time today.

If all four of Huawei's latest smartphones are indeed powered by Kirin 9000S, it would suggest that Huawei is confident with its chip yield — potentially adding a further blow to the US sanctions. Rumors suggest that we'll be hearing more about these devices towards the end of September — conveniently avoiding the iPhone 15 rush.

Recommended Stories

  • X is suing California over social media content moderation law

    X, the social media company previously known as Twitter, is suing the state of California over a law that requires companies to disclose details about their content moderation practices.

  • Elon Musk says Starship is 'ready to launch,' FAA says not yet

    The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.

  • The 10 best September video game deals — nearly 80% off

    Speed through the city as Sonic, explore the massive world of Valisthea, or just go on a family-friendly physics romp.

  • Samsung’s foldables are coming for Apple’s iPhones

    Samsung is hoping its latest foldable smartphones will win over iPhone users looking for a new kind of device.

  • X, formerly Twitter, challenges California's new transparency law as unconstitutional

    X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company's Constitutional right to free speech. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day." The law requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.

  • How horror master Jason Blum is taking the scares from his movies to real life

    Blumhouse-spawned "Exorcist: Believer," "Purge" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" highlight Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

  • Bumpy roads, take me home: this $9 phone mount is steady on even the roughest rides

    Ditch the adhesive and go with a vent-clip mount that holds your device in place, no matter where you go.

  • Should there be an age limit for politicians?

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent freezing episodes have renewed questions around the health of some of America’s oldest and most powerful elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

  • Musk says he limited Ukraine's Starlink to prevent attack on Russia

    Elon Musk has confirmed that he in essence scuttled a Ukrainian military strike on Russia by refusing to allow Starlink to be used in the process. The news was first reported by CNN, citing Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Musk. In the book, Musk describes a situation in 2022 when Ukraine planned an attack on Russia's navy off the coast of Crimea.

  • FAA grounds Starship until SpaceX takes 63 'corrective actions'

    The FAA has closed its investigation int SpaceX's ill-fated April Starship launch, but that doesn't mean the company will be flying again any time soon.

  • Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation in October

    Online game platform and creation toolset Roblox will finally be available on PlayStation in October, as announced at the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) earlier today. The title is coming to the PS5, of course, but also the PS4 for those who have yet to make the leap to next-gen. As always, it’ll be free to download.

  • The 54 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $10

    Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review: A little too big, a little too expensive

    The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a powerful, well-designed and massive tablet. The 14.6-inch screen makes it awkward to use in your hands, but the S Pen is a great stylus, and using it with a keyboard in Dex mode makes it a powerful productivity tool.

  • Butt-ugly Starfield ship defeats the enemy AI's perfect aim

    A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.

  • With Postmarks, social bookmarking is back -- but this time it's built on the fediverse

    The successor to Web 2.0 bookmarking site del.icio.us is here, but this time, it's built for the open web and the fediverse -- the decentralized collection of social networks that includes the Twitter/X competitor Mastodon and others. Portland-area web developer Casey Kolderup has launched Postmarks, a fediverse-enabled social bookmarking service that offers a web interface for saving your favorite links and annotating them, similar to bookmarking sites of years past.

  • Brine Fi challenges Coinbase, Binance with decentralized exchange as it nets Pantera-led $16.5M round

    This explains why some decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) like Brine Fi are getting investor interest even as VCs across the board continue to keep off the digital asset industry. Brine is announcing a $16.5 million Series A at a post-money valuation of $100 million as investors appear bullish about the new orderbook-based decentralized exchange. The DEX, of which "mainnet," or its fully operational network, launched merely weeks ago and has already accumulated $500 million in trading volume, according to stats from Starkware, the Ethereum scaling solution that powers Brine.

  • Toyota Century SUV could spawn four-door convertible variant

    Toyota teased a convertible variant of the newly released Century SUV, which if produced would be the only four-door luxury SUV on the market.

  • Engadget Podcast: Starfield’s failure to launch

    This week, Devindra chats with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about Bethesda’s latest massive open world title, and why it just feels like Fallout 4 in space.

  • Square says it has resolved daylong outage

    Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a daylong outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. West Coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.

  • NFT startup Rario founders to leave a year after $120 million funding

    Founders of Rario, the cricket NFT startup in which India's Dream11 led a $120 million funding round last year, are leaving the two-year-old firm, people familiar with the matter said. Ankit Wadhwa, who serves as Rario CEO, and Sunny Bhanot, Rario CTO, are being pushed out as investors at the startup, including largest backer Dream11, exert greater control, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Wadhwa, Bhanot and Rario didn't respond to a request for comment.