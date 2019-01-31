Huaxi Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:1689) Earnings Dropped -19%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Huaxi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1689) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Huaxi Holdings is currently performing.

Did 1689 perform worse than its track record and industry?

1689’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of HK$37m has declined by -19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -11%, indicating the rate at which 1689 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:1689 Income Statement Export January 31st 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Huaxi Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.5% is below the HK Packaging industry of 6.5%, indicating Huaxi Holdings’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Huaxi Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 15%.

What does this mean?

Though Huaxi Holdings’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. In some cases, companies that endure an extended period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase Although, if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a signal of a structural shift, which makes Huaxi Holdings and its peers a higher risk investment. You should continue to research Huaxi Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

