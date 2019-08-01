Huayu Expressway Group (HKG:1823) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Huayu Expressway Group Limited (HKG:1823) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Huayu Expressway Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Huayu Expressway Group had HK$1.12b of debt at December 2018, down from HK$1.26b a year prior. However, it also had HK$43.3m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$1.07b.

How Strong Is Huayu Expressway Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Huayu Expressway Group had liabilities of HK$414.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$1.04b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$43.3m as well as receivables valued at HK$414.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$997.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$326.0m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Huayu Expressway Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Huayu Expressway Group shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.8 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. On a lighter note, we note that Huayu Expressway Group grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year. If sustained, this growth should make that debt evaporate like a scarce drinking water during an unnaturally hot summer. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Huayu Expressway Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.