Here’s What Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:6830) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:6830) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 12.95, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings:

P/E of 12.95 = CN¥1.12 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.086 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 26%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (9.8) in the auto components industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 33% of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings’s P/E is 12.9 which is above average (10.4) in the HK market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.