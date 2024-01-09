Hub of Bakersfield takes applications for its 5th ‘Innovation Lab’ class

TechCrunch

The Space Development Agency is the mystery customer behind Rocket Lab’s up-to $515 million, 18-satellite order announced in late December, the two firms announced today. In a regulatory filing from December 21, Rocket Lab said it would “design, manufacture, deliver and operate 18 space vehicles” for an unnamed U.S. government customer. In a statement today, the SDA said that the deal for the 18 satellites is for a portion of the SDA’s vast network of military satellites known as Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).