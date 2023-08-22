The Hub brings more opportunities for Ashtabula County youth

Aug. 22—ASHTABULA — The youthOPPORTUNITIES! (yO!) program boasts a new location.

The program recently moved from Main Avenue to West Avenue, along with the Aspire, Steps Towards Success Life Skills Navigation Program and No Kidding Ohio-Ashtabula Program.

The new building, at 5917 West Ave., is the former New Hope Pentecostal Church and is now called, The HUB. It provides a one-stop location for youth and adults to gain the skills and resources they need to find employment and education.

Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center (A-Tech) on Monday hosted a grand opening for The HUB at the new location.

Staff provided tours of the building, Big Dog Bounce donated bounce houses, a rock wall, and a dunk tank to add to the fun.

El Turpial True Flavors donated food, Infinity Resources provided bottled water and Country Neighbor distributed fresh produce and dairy products.

"yO! Staff and youth are very excited about the opening of The HUB," said Shaelynn Ballard, supervisor of the Aspire & Opportunities program. "This is the next big step for Ashtabula County youth and families. It is only made possible by all the support given from our amazing community."

youthOPPORTUNITIES!, a community-based program, offers participants access to year round services depending on their personal needs. The program serves youth ages 14 to 24 who need assistance in decreasing barriers to employment and education by becoming self-sufficient.

The yO! program is funded by Ashtabula County Department of Job and Family Services and Northeast Ohio Consortium of Governments Area 19.

Ashtabula Aspire, a program operated through A-Tech, provides free High School Equivalency Exam (HSE) preparation, English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL), and basic skills to be successful in post-secondary education, training, and employment classes throughout Ashtabula County.

Ashtabula Aspire also provides online learning and hybrid options that can be accessed 24 hours a day.

No Kidding Ohio-Ashtabula is a program managed by A-Tech and the Ashtabula County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency. The purpose of the program is to educate teens and young adults about the legal, financial, and emotional responsibilities of parenting through peer to peer learning.

Steps Towards Success is a unique program funded by Ashtabula County Job and Family Services that focuses on Life Skills Navigation. The goal is to assist individuals to further their educational and employment opportunities. Applicants must have a minor in the household and meet certain income requirements.

For more information about any of these programs, contact Jenna Call at 440-576-5599.