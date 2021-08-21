Is Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Hub Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Hub Group had US$230.0m of debt at June 2021, down from US$258.8m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$246.0m in cash, leading to a US$16.1m net cash position.

How Strong Is Hub Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hub Group had liabilities of US$592.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$386.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$246.0m as well as receivables valued at US$537.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$195.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Hub Group has a market capitalization of US$2.31b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Hub Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Hub Group has increased its EBIT by 10.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hub Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Hub Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Hub Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Hub Group has US$16.1m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 84% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$145m. So is Hub Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if Hub Group insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

