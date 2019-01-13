Is HUB24 Limited’s (ASX:HUB) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how HUB24 Limited’s (ASX:HUB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. HUB24 has a P/E ratio of 99.53, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 1.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for HUB24:

P/E of 99.53 = A$12.21 ÷ A$0.12 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

HUB24’s earnings per share fell by 65% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 69% over the last 5 years.

How Does HUB24’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, HUB24 has a much higher P/E than the average company (14.1) in the capital markets industry.

ASX:HUB PE PEG Gauge January 13th 19 More

HUB24’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

HUB24’s Balance Sheet

Since HUB24 holds net cash of AU$17m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On HUB24’s P/E Ratio

HUB24’s P/E is 99.5 which is way above average (14.7) in the AU market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.