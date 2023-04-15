Hubbard House hosts the 14th Annual Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence awareness walk

Hubbard House hosted the 14th Annual Stand Up & Stride Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, presented by Pajcic & Pajcic!

This free, family-friendly event is meant to raise awareness about Hubbard House’s life-saving, life-changing resources, while showing survivors of domestic violence that their community is here to support them.

Event t-shirts boldly display the message “I Save Lives” to highlight every person’s crucial role in the achieving Hubbard House’s vision of “Every Relationship Violence-Free”.

It’s not too late to get involved! Donate at www.hubbardhousewalk.com.

About Hubbard House:

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families, in Duval and Baker counties in Northeast Florida.

We are getting excited, because Stand Up & Stride is happening THIS SATURDAY!



When you stride, you stand for thousands of local survivors of domestic violence. You stand for violence-free relationships. You stand for a safer community for all. When you stride, YOU save lives!! pic.twitter.com/Mjh1yxBqW2 — Hubbard House Hotline 904-354-3114 (Text 210-3698) (@HubbardHouse) April 12, 2023

