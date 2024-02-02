Hubbard man dies in 2-vehicle crash on US Route 20 near Blodgett

A 61-year-old Hubbard man died Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Route 20 near Blodgett when his pickup truck was hit by an unloaded log truck, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the crash about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, and determined Michael Ronald Fetch was stopped on Oregon Route 180 in a Ford F-150 waiting to turn east on Highway 20 when he pulled out in front of a westbound log truck, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

The driver of the log truck could not avoid hitting the pickup, the statement said.

Fetch was pronounced dead at the scene. The log truck driver was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with minor injuries.

Investigators said impairment or speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact sheriff's deputy Erik Hesseling at erik.hesseling@bentoncountyor.gov or call 541-766-6858.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Hubbard man dies in crash on US Route 20 near Blodgett, Oregon