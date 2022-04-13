Is Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Trading At A 25% Discount?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Hubbell

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$478.0m

US$566.0m

US$646.5m

US$703.0m

US$745.0m

US$780.4m

US$810.9m

US$837.7m

US$862.0m

US$884.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x6

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 5.97%

Est @ 4.76%

Est @ 3.91%

Est @ 3.31%

Est @ 2.89%

Est @ 2.6%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%

US$445

US$492

US$523

US$530

US$524

US$511

US$495

US$477

US$457

US$437

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.9b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$884m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.9%) = US$17b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$17b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$8.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$13b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$182, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hubbell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.270. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Hubbell, we've compiled three further elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Hubbell we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HUBB's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are a great business model for retail dividend investors. Not only do they have steady track records of paying a dividend, but they have enough growth to generate strong total investment returns. Calling itself "the monthly dividend company," Realty Income (NYSE: O) is famous among dividend investors for the monthly dividend it pays.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Could Soar 67%, Wall Street Says

    In a world where even our refrigerators can have an internet connection, the semiconductor industry is of crucial importance to just about every manufacturer of electronic goods. Popular consumer products like smartphones and TVs couldn't function without these advanced computer chips, and as demand soars from emerging technologies like electric vehicles, the semiconductor industry is poised for even greater growth. In fact, estimates suggest the market for semiconductors could be worth $1 trillion annually in a decade.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    If you think Wall Street insiders always keep stocks priced appropriately, think again. Plenty of tickers slip well below what could be considered a reasonable value, with the industry's professionals often choosing to remain silent rather than steer investors into them. Not even above-average dividend yields always prompt this crowd into pounding the table on these names, so to speak.