Hubble commemorates its 30th year with new images
NASA releases a collection of more than 50 newly processed images from its archives to celebrate and commemorate the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary. (Dec. 14)
Video Transcript
MICHELLE THALLER: I mean, this entire year, we have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope. And of course, we had all of these wonderful parties planned and events planned, but that very quickly got turned into more of a virtual world. So that was a little disappointing, but we're wrapping up the year with 30 new images from what's called the Caldwell Catalog. These are 30 images that we took from our archives, and we reprocess them, and we've just released them today to sort of be, you know, 30 new images for 30 years of Hubble, things you can see from your backyard as well.
By imaging galaxies billions and billions of years ago, we're going to try to figure out what happened, when this acceleration started, and whether it was even. There's actually some suggestion that it's changed over time. So we have some big mysteries to go after with, the follow-ons to Hubble. Both the Nancy Grace Roman telescope, and then, of course, the James Webb Space Telescope being launched later-- later this coming year.