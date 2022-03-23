Hubble, Ofields charged

Mar. 22—A Claremore man was charged Tuesday in Rogers County District Court with first-degree murder.

Gary Don Hubble, 58, also faces a charge of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He remains held without bond in the Rogers County Detention Facility.

Hubble's mother, Lynda Royce Ofields, 78, also was charged with first-degree murder as well as being an accessory to a felony. She has been released from custody on a $100,000 bond.

Both are charged in the fatal shooting death of Mike Hansen on March 6 near 15910 South 4230 Road.

Hansen was riding his motorcycle when he was shot. Shell casings were found approximately 60 feet from where Hansen's body was located, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found Hansen dead when they arrived. Police obtained a .22 rifle from O'Fields believed to be used in the alleged crime. Ofields is accused of providing the weapon to Hubble, knowing he was a convicted felon.

Hubble had previously been convicted of manufacturing of a counterfeit drivers license, second degree burglary in Washington County and driving while intoxicated in Huntsville County, Texas, according to court documents.

Hubble and Ofields will have a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on April 25.