The Hubble Space Telescope has been offline for more than a week, and NASA isn't sure why

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
two astronauts in spacesuits work on the hubble space telescope in space above earth
Astronauts have visited the Hubble Space Telescope for repairs and maintenance on five occasions. NASA

NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope is experiencing another mysterious glitch. Already, it's been offline and in "safe mode" for almost a week.

Hubble's scientific instruments safely shut down after several failures to communicate timing information between them. NASA engineers are analyzing data from the spacecraft to study the issue, but they've shared little information so far.

A NASA spokesperson told Insider that it's "too early in the investigation" to say what might be causing the issue, how engineers might fix it, or when Hubble might come back online.

This isn't the first time Hubble has gone offline this year. The observatory spent nearly five weeks in safe mode after its payload computer suddenly stopped working on June 13. NASA engineers finally brought Hubble back online in July by activating some of its backup hardware - a risky, complex maneuver that could have triggered new issues if done incorrectly. Now, four months later, it's offline again.

crab nebula green orange yellow web
The Crab Nebula - a 6-light-year-wide expanding remnant of a star's supernova explosion - as imaged by Hubble. NASA, ESA, J. Hester and A. Loll (Arizona State University)

Hubble is the world's most powerful space telescope. It has photographed the births and deaths of stars, spotted new moons circling Pluto, and tracked two interstellar objects zipping through our solar system. Its observations have allowed astronomers to calculate the age and expansion of the universe and to peer at galaxies formed shortly after the Big Bang. But Hubble has been orbiting Earth since 1990, and it's getting old.

"This is an older machine, and it's kind of telling us: Look, I'm getting a little bit old here, right? It's talking to us," NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said in a video after engineers fixed the July issue.

"Could the cause of the problem have something to do with Hubble's age? The answer is almost certainly yes," Paul Hertz, director of NASA's astrophysics division, told Insider in July. "Someday, a component will randomly fail that we won't have a backup for. That's the most likely way the Hubble mission will end."

The glitch is harder to trace this time

hubble space telesope deploys from space shuttle arm in earth orbit
The Hubble Space Telescope was deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation

The first sign of trouble came at 1:46 a.m. ET on October 23, when Hubble's science instruments issued error codes. They had lost a synchronization message, which provides the instruments with timing information so that they can respond to commands and collect data correctly.

The Hubble team reset those instruments and the telescope resumed its science operations the following morning. But on October 25, Hubble's science instruments sent back even more error codes, indicating the loss of several synchronization messages. The instruments automatically entered safe mode, as they're programmed to do.

"The team is still working to isolate the problem," the NASA spokesperson told Insider. "They are looking at hardware design documents, software, and are collecting more data from the spacecraft to help diagnose it."

In June, after the payload computer failed, engineers were able to quickly narrow down the cause of the issue, since it could only be traced to a few systems. This time, they must cast a much wider net. NASA's Hubble team is investigating all the systems that interface with the science instruments and all systems associated with the synchronization messages.

hubble space telescope orbiting earth
The Hubble Space Telescope in orbit. NASA

"Hubble has really changed the way we look at the universe, and is still the most in-demand telescope in the world right now," Hertz said in July. "So scientists have not run out of things to do with it, which is why it's important to us that we keep working hard to bring it back into science operations, so that we can continue making great discoveries."

NASA is preparing to launch a new Earth-orbiting observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, in December. That telescope is poised to revolutionize astronomy, peering into the depths of the universe with unprecedented precision in infrared light. But it's not a replacement for Hubble. In fact, they're supposed to work together.

Some of the Webb telescope's first tasks will be studying objects that Hubble has discovered. Then once Webb starts making its own discoveries, NASA hopes to follow up on them with Hubble.

"What astronomers are really looking forward to is the one-two punch of the Hubble-Webb combination," Hertz said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA grew and harvested chili peppers in space, a scientific breakthrough. An astronaut used them for tacos.

    Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.

  • Elon Musk tweeted out a Chinese poem about beans that he labeled 'Humankind.' Here's what it's possibly about.

    The "Seven Steps Verse" poem posted by Elon Musk uses an allegory about beans to describe the relationship between two brothers fighting for a throne.

  • Tunisian artist paints on water

    This Tunisian artist paints on waterusing an ancient technique of marbling called ‘Ebru’LOCATION: Tunis, Tunisia(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TUNISIAN ARTIST, ZOHRA ZAROUGUI, SAYING:"This art is not taught in Tunisia, so I traveled and lived in an unfamiliar place to study abroad and learn it. I got a master's degree in this art, and I returned to Tunisia after years of research and experimentation. I am now trying to introduce it." Zarougui creates pieces inspired by patterns from old cities in the Arab worldShe sprinkles brightly-colored dyes into pans of oily waterthen transfers the patterns onto a piece of paper or canvas(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TUNISIAN ARTIST, ZOHRA ZAROUGUI, SAYING:"With fate I had the courage and the ability, I was encouraged and went to search for this art because research and studies do not take days or a month. It takes years of research to be able to bring out the history of this art and its techniques and methods. The experience lasted for several years outside the country, with a lot of courage and sacrifice."

  • Analysis: In Washington state, the tide might be turning on breaching Snake River dams

    Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.

  • Defining astronomy's next decade

    Astronomers are on the edge of their seats this week, awaiting the release of a document on Thursday that will help govern the next 10 years of their field.Why it matters: Funding agencies like NASA rely on the document — called the decadal survey — to help them decide what missions should be supported in the future. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The James Webb Space Telescope and Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope were prioritized in previous decadal

  • Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

    Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

  • Unvaccinated Greeks will need a negative COVID test to access services

    Unvaccinated Greeks will need to show a negative COVID-19 test to access state services, banks, restaurants and retail shops as cases hit a new daily record on Tuesday, health authorities said. Greece reported 6,700 new coronavirus infections in the preceding 24 hours on Tuesday, breaking a previous single-day record of 5,449 that was recorded on Monday. With the pandemic worsening and temperature falling, more measures are necessary to protect unvaccinated people, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a televised statement.

  • Norway's King Harald said he got his first cellphone last year at the age of 83: 'It only took me 40 years'

    King Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, is more in touch with technology and has an apple watch and iPad, Royal Central reports.

  • Jesse Jackson out of hospital after Howard University fall

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Tuesday from a Washington, D.C. hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting campus living conditions, according to a spokesman. Jackson, 80, left Howard University Hospital after an overnight stay and was back at the university working with students, Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins said. Various tests including a CT scan came back normal on Monday, but hospital officials wanted Jackson, who has Parkinson's disease, to stay for observation, according to a news release from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago.

  • Biden Ends Trump-Era Trade War With EU Steel Deal. What It Means.

    At a G-20 summit in Rome over the weekend, the U.S. and the European Union agreed to end a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

  • American, Southwest cancel hundreds more flights

    Thousands of travelers are still trying to get to their destinations after the two major airlines scrapped more flights on Monday, blaming system meltdowns on staffing and a wind storm.

  • This Armored Drone Killer Could Cook Enemy Swarms Out of the Sky

    As everyone knows, metal things and microwaves don’t mix.

  • Tone-Deaf Jeff Bezos Laments Thinning Atmosphere He Helped Destroy With His Own Space Rocket

    Paul Ellis/Pool via ReutersJeff Bezos, the self-made billionaire and luxury space-travel entrepreneur, says he was struck by just how thin Earth’s atmosphere was when he was barreling through it in his private rocket this summer. In an address Tuesday to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the newly minted astronaut said he remains amazed by the gifts of nature, which he rightly said “provides all the food we eat, the water we drink, and the oxygen we breathe. It gives us life.” He th

  • Avis Surge Blasts Short Sellers With Billions in Losses, S3 Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against rental-car company Avis Budget Group Inc. are facing about $4.3 billion in losses after the company’s shares more than tripled.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top Ch

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • SpaceX's leaky Crew Dragon toilet means 4 astronauts returning to Earth will have to rely on 'undergarments' instead, a NASA official said

    The toilet on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft has a leak problem. Crew-2 astronauts will have to rely on "undergarments" instead, NASA said.

  • NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -NASA announced on Monday a rare, health-related delay in its SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue with one of the crew. NASA said the issue was "not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19," but the space agency declined to elaborate on the nature of the problem or say which astronaut was involved. The launch, originally set for Sunday but then postponed until this Wednesday because of unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled for Saturday night, NASA said.

  • How ‘Talkative’ Stars Could Be Telling on Hidden Planets

    Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • A ‘Genetic Goldmine’ in Chile’s Desert Could Help Create New Drought-Resistant Crops

    Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas