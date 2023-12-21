Hubble Telescope gifts us a dazzling starry 'snow globe' just in time for the holidays

A collection of stars and galaxies fill the scene against a dark background. The image is dominated by a dense collection of stars which make up the irregular galaxy UGC 8091. The stars span a variety of colors, including blue and orange, with patches of blue occupying the central part of the galaxy. There are also visible circular regions of red/pink gas within the galaxy.

'Tis the season for twinkling lights, both in your neighborhood and deep in space. To celebrate the festive season, NASA has published this composite image , which resembles something of a wonderland of Christmas lights — or perhaps a colorful snow globe.

The image's subject is the billion-star-containing UGC 8091, an irregular dwarf galaxy located within the constellation Virgo , some 7 million light-years from Earth . To create the luminous, chromatic effect we see, scientists compiled data captured by the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 and Advance Camera for Surveys between 2006 and 2021.

They ran the data through 12 filters that sampled both broad and narrow wavelengths that covered mid-ultraviolet to visible red light; the red patches are thought to be interstellar hydrogen molecules, while the "sparkles" within are older stars. In the very background are other distant galaxies so far away, they almost appear to be single stars .

A field of galaxies on the black background of space. In the middle, stretching from left to right, is a collection of dozens of yellowish spiral and elliptical galaxies that form a foreground galaxy cluster. They form a rough, flat line along the center. Among them are distorted linear features, which mostly appear to follow invisible concentric circles curving around the center of the image. The linear features are created when the light of a background galaxy is bent and magnified through gravitational lensing. At center left, a particularly prominent example stretches vertically about three times the length of a nearby galaxy. A variety of brightly colored, red and blue galaxies of various shapes are scattered across the image, making it feel densely populated. Near the center are two tiny galaxies compared to the galaxy cluster: a very red edge-on spiral and a very blue face-on spiral, which provide a striking color contrast.

Cassiopeia A, a circular-shaped cloud of gas and dust with complex structure. The inner shell is made of bright pink and orange filaments studded with clumps and knots that look like tiny pieces of shattered glass. Around the exterior of the inner shell, particularly at the upper right, there are curtains of wispy gas that look like campfire smoke. The white smoke-like material also appears to fill the cavity of the inner shell, featuring structures shaped like large bubbles. Around and within the nebula, there are various stars seen as points of blue and white light. Outside the nebula, there are also clumps of yellow dust, with a particularly large clump at the bottom right corner that appears to have very detailed striations.

This Hubble shot isn't the only Christmas-themed image in space this year. In November, scientists used NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to study what they've dubbed the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster , "both because it’s so colorful and because of the flickering lights we find within it," the team's lead scientist Haojing Yan of the University of Missouri said in a statement . Looking at an image of the cluster, also known as MACS0416, it's an apt name. In fact, the Chandra X-ray Observatory recently studied its own cosmic Christmas Tree just this month as well.

And just a few weeks ago, NASA released an image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) taken by Webb's NIRCam that has been likened to a Christmas bauble. That image made it into the first-ever White House Advent Calendar . "With NIRCam’s resolution, we can now see how the dying star absolutely shattered when it exploded, leaving filaments akin to tiny shards of glass behind," Danny Milisavljevic of Purdue University, leader of the research team studying Cas A, said in a statement . "It's really unbelievable after all these years studying Cas A to now resolve those details, which are providing us with transformational insight into how this star exploded."

Truthfully, we think that seeing shapes in space telescope images, Christmas-related or otherwise, is just like seeing shapes in clouds — it's all open to artistic interpretation. But there's no denying that the images are beautiful, no matter what they resemble.