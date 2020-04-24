Hubble telescope's Universe revealed in 3D

New techniques are being used to transform images from the Hubble Space Telescope into spectacular 3D visualisations of the Universe.

Today the Hubble Space Telescope - affectionately known as "our eye on the Universe" - celebrates 30 years in orbit around Earth. To mark the occasion, astronomers have released a special anniversary image of two nebulas, which lie within a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way called the Large Magellanic Cloud.

It's the nearest Hubble gets to having to a birthday present. But this year, there's a second part to the present, because accompanying the image is a "3D scientific visualisation" - offering the incredible sensation of floating through outer space to see what Hubble saw, first-hand.

Whilst the image comes from Hubble's main camera. Its 3D representation is the product of weeks of work by a team of visualisation specialists at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, US.

Astronauts carried out five servicing missions to Hubble using the space shuttle between 1993 and 2009 More

The team led by Greg Bacon and Dr Frank Summers has transformed many of Hubble's most awe-inspiring images into 3D visualisations - from the spectacular Orion Nebula to the fabulous Whirlpool Galaxy and ethereal Horsehead Nebula.

A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space. Some nebulas come from the gas and dust thrown out when a dying star explodes. Others are regions where new stars are beginning to form.

Much of the visualisation team's incredible work is showcased on tonight's Horizon programme on BBC Two which tells the story of the Hubble Space Telescope.

"There are several important reasons why we make these visualisations: they bring the Hubble images alive, they showcase the 3D structure of astronomical objects, and they are visually compelling with widespread appeal well beyond the science-attentive public," says astronomer Dr Frank Summers.

"Our hope is that the public will not only marvel at the splendours of the cosmos, but also intuitively develop a more scientific mental model of the Universe."

Behind the Scenes

One of the most mind-blowing of the visualisations takes the viewer on a remarkable journey, flying across the Universe to witness almost 13 billion years of cosmic evolution.

As incredible as it seems, all the hundreds and thousands of galaxies you see in this visualisation come from a single image taken by Hubble.

It's called the "Hubble Ultra Deep Field" and was created when Hubble stared at a small patch of sky for the equivalent of more than 11 days to see some of the most distant galaxies ever observed.

To make the visualisation, the team cut-out 5,333 galaxies from Hubble's image and then extrapolated the distance of each galaxy (using "redshift" measurements) and carefully placed them one-by-one into a virtual 3D space.

The distance scale was compressed by a factor of a few hundred to make the fly-through feasible. But apart from this, it's an authentic 3D representation of Hubble's image.

The STScI visualisation team “cut-out” thousands of galaxies from the Hubble Ultra Deep Field More

According to Dr Frank Summers: "The vast growth of computers, along with graphics software for feature films, has helped fuel our expansion of astronomy visualisations. We can now handle much larger images and datasets as well as render high-resolution, complex scenes that would have been impossible before. Further, we get to ride on the coattails of expensive software investments made for fiction and fantasy, then utilise the appropriate parts of those packages for scientific purposes."