Hubcaps? Lighters? Unconventional, award-winning troupe returns for Modesto show

Percussion group STOMP brings its program to the Gallo Center, making music with all sorts of items aside from drums. The center also will host theater and music, while all things Celtic will be celebrated in the Mother Lode. Here’s a look at some of entertainment March 2-8.

STOMP

STOMP is an international percussion group that has garnered awards and raves. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, lighters, hubcaps – to create its rhythms. Limited tickets were available for the show at the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

The Gallo Center will host a production of “The Pirates of Penzance.”

“The Pirates of Penzance”

The classic comedy musical “The Pirates of Penzance” comes to the Gallo Center. Performed by the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, it’s the story of Frederic, mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now of age, Frederic has vowed to exterminate piracy, until a snag threatens to keep him tied for life.

WHEN: 7 p.m. March 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Twelve Angry Jurors”

The Gallo Center Repertory Company presents “Twelve Angry Jurors” at the downtown Modesto venue. Gallo Rep will offer the classic tale of tempers flaring amid a hung jury, but sets it in the present day with a diverse cast.

WHEN: 7 p.m. March 8-9, March 9-10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$85

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Kings Return

Kings Return is a vocal band featuring Gabe Kunda, Vaughn Faison, J.E. McKissic and Jamall Williams. The a cappella group was formed in 2016 and its popularity grew on social media. The group’s sound includes gospel, jazz, R&B/soul and classical music. It returns to the Gallo Center after opening for Jay Leno’s two shows in 2023.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 8

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Celtic Faire

The Calaveras Celtic Faire celebrates the cultures of Celtic nations. The event will feature jousting, Scottish Highland games, live music, living history, a marketplace, food and more. The fair will be held rain or shine.

WHEN: Events begin 9:30 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 8-10

WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp

TICKETS: $10-$33

ONLINE: calaverascelticfaire.com

