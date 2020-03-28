Hubei, the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, has emerged from a months-long coronavirus lockdown. Photos show the province slowly coming back to life.

People wearing face masks travel through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou on March 26, 2020.

Life is slowly returning to normal in the Hubei province in China, after its government announced on March 25 that it would lift travel restrictions on residents after more than two months of lockdown.

Millions of people will now be able to travel to places within and outside the province again, as long as they've been given a "green code" by a health-tracking device on their phones.

Public transport in major cities started operating again and hundreds of tourist sports in the province have also reopened.

But residents, as well as experts, are fearful that the virus will re-emerge as people start going back to work and public places become available.

Photos show what life is like on-the-ground for residents of the Hubei district, who are slowly getting used to life outside their homes again.

The provincial government said that this would apply to all cities in the Hubei province except for Wuhan, which will remain under lockdown until April 8.

This change means tens of millions of people will be able to travel to places within and outside the province again, as tourist attractions and shops start opening their doors again.

But the move has been questioned by experts as well as residents, who fear that the virus might come back, a phenomenon known as the "boomerang effect."

Hopeful photos show what life looks like in Hubei as people start to leave the confines of their own homes and start living life outside again.

After more than two months of intense lockdown, the Hubei province in China lifted its travel restrictions on March 24.

Workers wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan on March 21, 2020. More

This means that residents are allowed to travel outside and inside the province, but only if they have a "green code" health designation.

Passengers wearing face masks travel with their belongings at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province on March 25, 2020. More

People's health can be tracked in an app on their phone, which has an individual's health status linked to it.

A man wearing face masks and goggles selects apples inside a supermarket in Wuhan of Hubei province, March 26, 2020. More

Wuhan, where the virus originated, is the only city in the province that is still on lockdown until April 8.

Patients who have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospital exercise at a quarantine center in Wuhan on March 12, 2020. More

The news comes amid a significant reduction in new infections in the province, as no new cases were recorded for five consecutive days from March 19.

Medical workers from outside Wuhan pose for pictures with a Chinese Communist Party flag at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving, March 17, 2020. More