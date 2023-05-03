Tax levy looking to benefit Huber Heights Schools fails

Voters ultimately decided not to pass a tax levy looking to benefit Huber Heights City Schools.

The 8.12-mill levy was expected to generate $6.9 million for the school.

Superintendent Jason Enix told News Center 7 in January said without the additional funding, Huber Heights School District would be forced to make “major cuts to its budget in the near future” with about 85 percent of the cuts coming from paid positions.

“When you start talking about millions of dollars worth of reductions, there really is no way around it that doesn’t have an impact on the reduction of force on some level,” Enix stated.

The Huber Heights levy was one of four Montgomery County school levies to fail.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.



