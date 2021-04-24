Huber Heights driver to spend weekends in jail for hitting 2 pedestrians last May

Apr. 24—A Huber Heights man reported to jail Friday for the first of 15 weekends behind bars after he was found guilty of hitting two pedestrians with a car last May in Huber Heights.

Darrin DMarco Perkins, 24, was convicted of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault after he entered an Alford plea in which someone does not admit guilt but pleads guilty as part of a plea bargain, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Judge Michael Krumholtz on April 12 signed orders sentencing Perkins to 45 days in jail, five years of probation and a one-year driver's license suspension. For his jail term, "defendant will turn himself into the Montgomery County Jail by 5 p.m. on Fridays and will be released on Sundays at 5 p.m."

Perkins was accused of distracted driving on May 16, 2020, in the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights when the beige 2000 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a man and woman as they were walking on the sidewalk, according to a Huber Heights Police Division traffic crash report.

The 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were both taken with serious injuries to local hospitals for treatment.

Perkins, who was not hurt, had a "distraction inside the vehicle," though the crash report did not specify what distracted Perkins, who hit a tree after striking the pedestrians.

His 15 weekend jail sentence is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. Aug. 1, records show.