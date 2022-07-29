Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft

The spread of mail theft in the region has reached Huber Heights.

Keri Laskey performed her usual good deed recently when she dropped off mail for the elderly man she takes care of.

>> Delphi retirees a step closer to regaining lost pensions

Days later, she told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek, Laskey said she and her client received a phone call from a bank reporting that someone tried to cash his check, which was made out for $35.78.

“It was horrible,” she said. “I felt horrible about what happened.”

Laskey and her client successfully stopped payment on the check and didn’t lose any money, but their story was similar to reports the Huber Heights Police Department has received this month.

Sgt. Brian Carr said the department is working with the post office and the postal inspector to find out who is responsible.

The inspector confirmed that her office has an ongoing investigation into mail theft in the Dayton and Miami Valley area.

“It’s definitely eye-opening, I think, for people,” Sgt. Carr said.

>> RELATED: Police investigating mail theft in Kettering

In Washington Twp., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the sheriff’s office has taken 40 reports of mail theft from that township’s post office so far this year.

>> RELATED: Police investigating reports of mail theft in Oakwood

In May, Kettering police arrested four people later charged by the prosecutor’s office with mail theft.

The alleged method? A stolen key to unlock the mailboxes, prosecutors said.

Sgt. Carr said he believes there could be more victims in the area. He urges anyone who sees anything with their bank accounts they believe is fraudulent to call their local police department.



