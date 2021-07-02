Huber Heights man 5th in area charged in Capitol riot

Jul. 2—A Huber Heights man arrested Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. Capitol riot is the fifth area resident who faces charges for the alleged insurrection.

Timothy Allen Hart, 52, is charged in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, obstruction of law enforcement curing civil disorder and obstruction of justice/Congress.

His case's docket was not updated Thursday with a plea or bond information.

Other Miami Valley residents charged in the Capitol riot are Champaign County residents Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins, and Warren County couple Sandra and Bennie Parker.

Hart is accused of posting five videos to YouTube, including four on Jan. 6 that include a video of the rally for President Donald Trump; a video taken while walking to the U.S. Capitol; and two videos that appear to be recorded from the top of a scaffolding showing protesters pushing past Capitol police.

A fifth video from Jan. 4 is captioned "Headed to DC from Dayton Ohio to support President Trump because the election was tainted" and shows Hart driving to Washington, D.C., during which he said he is going "to represent for Donald J. Trump," the statement of facts read.

"During the course of the investigation, law enforcement has identified additional images that appear to show Hart on Capitol grounds and inside the Capitol Building," the document says.

Hart allegedly was in the crowd of people shown in a YouTube video posted Jan. 11 by Buggs Media Network that shows the crowd knocking down barriers manned by uniformed police officers.

"The crowd, including Hart, were able to overwhelm the officers and move toward the Capitol where the electoral vote would be counted. Hart and others also entered restricted Capitol grounds," the criminal complaint says.

A next court date in the case was not available Thursday afternoon.

Crowl, Watkins and the Parkers are charged in the same case along with more than 10 other defendants. That case continues to make its way through the U.S. District Court.

Watkins asked and was allowed to join a motion to dismiss filed by the defense team of co-defendant Thomas Caldwell. Sandra Parker's defense team filed to join that motion Thursday as well.

A hearing date for that motion to dismiss has not been set.

Also on Thursday, Crowl and Bennie Parker filed requests to extend time to file pretrial motions.