Huber Heights man accused of attempting to shoot, rob other man over marijuana

Jan. 20—A Huber Heights man is accused of trying to shoot another man and rob him over marijuana on Old Troy Pike earlier this week.

Devon Juan Chambers, 23, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division records.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, Chambers was outside the Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pike when he attempted to rob another man over 1 to 2 pounds of marijuana, according to court documents.

Chambers reportedly fired the weapon at the other man as the second man tried to flee to his vehicle.

When officers responded to the Rural King, they learned two vehicles drove away, down Taylorsville Road onto Rip Rap Road, according to a media release.

One of the vehicles crashed into a ditch off Rip Rap Road near Little York Road. People got out of the vehicles and then more gunfire was reported.

One person ran toward the Great Miami River, while the others remained in the vehicles, according to police. Officers found several casings and a gun.

No one was shot during the incident.

Chambers was arrested Monday evening on Rip Rap Road, according to jail booking records. His bond was set at $500,000 on Wednesday, according to court records.